Two years ago, after several years of careful work, the CRTC issued a watershed decision aimed at lowering the high cost of internet service in Canada. The ruling was about the rates that independent internet sellers pay to access the networks of the big, incumbent phone and cable companies, such as Bell Canada, Telus and Rogers. Canada’s internet network was largely built by the former monopolies, and those physical networks are to some extent natural monopolies – replicating them is “unlikely,” according to a 2019 review by the Competition Bureau. In no rational universe would competing internet providers – or competing electric utilities, or water providers, or sewage firms – compete for your business by each building a pipe or wire to your home.