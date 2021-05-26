The Nike Free Run Trail Returns in Its Original "Black/Anthracite" Makeup

“Barefoot” running shoes were thrust into the mainstream conscious when. first introduced its now-legendary Free line in 2004, and besides the OG model one of the first silhouettes in the Free lineage to find success was the Free Run Trail. In the decade-plus since the Free Run Trail was introduced the line’s technology has evolved many a time over — but the Free Run Trail’s classic look still holds weight, and as it lives a second life as a casual option in 2021 it’s returned in its original “Black/Anthracite” colorway.