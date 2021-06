THE BUZZ — Organized labor is getting ready to return the favor for Gov. Gavin Newsom. Union officials yesterday previewed a statewide push against the Newsom recall effort, pledging to dispatch worker-volunteers to voters’ doorsteps in the months ahead of a vote. “California’s labor movement is united in opposition to the anti-governor recall, which is also an anti-worker recall,” California Labor Federation Executive-Secretary Treasurer Art Pulaski said. That set the tone for an event in which union executive after union executive promised to be there for a governor who has had their back, and cast Newsom’s Republican foes as anti-worker bogeymen who want to reverse course on paid leave, wage guarantees and workplace safety.