Glendale, AZ

Phoenix Children's announces Arrowhead Campus, a new pediatric hospital in Glendale

By Ashley Loose
ABC 15 News
 8 days ago

GLENDALE, AZ — Phoenix Children's has announced a new West Valley care center that is set to open in spring 2024. The Phoenix Children's Hospital - Arrowhead Campus is set to be built at the north end of the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, located near 67th Avenue and Union Hills Drive in Glendale.

www.abc15.com
