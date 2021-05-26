The Newest Masked Singer Trend Is A Stone-Cold Bummer

When a state-side version of South Korea’s eccentric singing competition show called The Masked Singer was first announced, the initial teasers presented a concept that was possibly too unconventional for American audiences. But after bringing in more than 11 million viewers for the first Masked Singer season finale, it was apparent that the series was here to stay. It became a midweek escape where the audience could play amateur detectives and be reacquainted with celebrities who have been off the public’s radar. Most of the winners on The Masked Singer have been musicians whose spotlights have faded: T-Pain as Monster, Kandi Burruss as Night Angel, and LeAnn Rimes as Sun. Their clue packages paint sympathetic portraits, like 2020 winner Rimes who spoke about public backlash over her relationship with husband Eddie Cibrian and her struggles with mental health. But, more and more often, the crop of contestants on The Masked Singer includes newsmakers, too — many of whom have made headlines for all the wrong reasons.