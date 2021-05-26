Cancel
Accidents

10-month-old killed in tragic attack by family’s two rottweilers

By Clara Hill
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKmlO_0aCFF9Kn00

Tragedy struck a North Carolina family after a 10-month-old baby was fatally mauled by her family’s two Rottweiller dogs while the child’s dad did housework.

The incident happened in Willow Spring, a town near Raleigh, as the father left the infant alone to venture out to the garden to fix a sprinkler.

Danny Johnson, captain of the Johnston County Sheriff's Office spoke to WTVD : “The father left the small child inside the residence unattended for only a couple of minutes, he heard a lot of commotion in the house, went back inside and found the baby unresponsive.”

Local law enforcement also reported that the father sought assistance, and when authorities arrived at the home they began CPR on the child, but they were not able to revive the baby.

“The Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded but were unsuccessful on reviving the child,” Captain Johnson said.

The baby’s father is believed to also be a member of law enforcement and had only left the baby alone for a short period of time, according to a police investigation.

It is unconfirmed if the dogs have a history of being violent. They are currently under the care of animal control. No decision has been made about what will happen to them now.

Captain Johnson spoke about the toll the incident has taken.

“It’s a bad scene. Anytime that a young child like that passes - or any child – its very hard in us all because we all have children. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. We can’t imagine what they are going through. They’ve got a long road ahead of them.”

According to The Times of India , rottweilers can be great pets but need to be trained properly.

“Every dog and breed is different and people should do their homework thoroughly before taking them home. They need to first figure out what they are looking for in a pet — a companion, friend or a guard. Every dog has a different temperament and different ways of letting off steam.” said Manoj Poovanniyil.

