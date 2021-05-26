Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

EPA nixes Trump ‘secret science’ rule that threatened pollution rules

By Josh Marcus
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24IIb2_0aCFF8S400

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has formally eliminated the Trump administration’s “secret science” rule, a last-minute regulation from this January that limited which studies the agency could consider and, according to critics, imperiled public health efforts.

“This action ensures that EPA can utilize the best available science and data to support our work to protect the public from pollution,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan told The Hill on Wednesday. “The Biden-Harris Administration has an unwavering commitment to scientific integrity, and to listening to experts and scientists so we can move forward with urgency to deliver on EPA’s mission.”

The move formalised a federal court decision from February scrapping the rule, which found that the Trump administration had misclassified the “secret science” rule as an internal procedural policy, rather that a substantive rule, subject to the lengthy public administrative law process, which involves proposed agency policies being published in the federal register.

Throughout the Trump administration, the White House sought to cut regulations and weaken the influence of federal regulators and government agencies, mostly particularly at branches like the Department of Labor (DOL), EPA , and State Department .

The “secret science” rule, formally known as the “Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science” rule, was passed in January of this year and touted as a way to increase the transparency of the EPA’s regulation process.

Ironically, the rule was one of more than 80 proposed “midnight regulations” the Trump administration rushed through in its final weeks in office, often circumventing the rule-making process and arguing they needed to go into effect immediately, influencing and often weakening key rules in areas like science, anti-discrimination protections, and federal policymaking.

Critics branded the “secret science” rule the “censored science” rule, arguing that the policy, which mandated the EPA mostly use studies with public data sources, would prevent public health and pollution rules based on epidemiological data that was private due to privacy consideration.

The former president frequently appointed agency leaders who had been outwardly antagonistic towards the missions of the government programmes they would go on to lead, whether it was appointing Eugene Scalia, a labour lawyer known for challenging workplace protections, to lead the DOL, or nominating Scott Pruitt, the former attorney general of Oklahoma, known for climate denial and suing the EPA 14 separate times .

The Independent

The Independent

140K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Pruitt
Person
Eugene Scalia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Regulations#Environmental Pollution#Federal Regulators#Environmental Policies#The White House#The Department Of Labor#State Department#Dol#Key Rules#Proposed Agency Policies#Climate Denial#Federal Court#Government Agencies#Agency Leaders#Policy#Scientific Integrity#Workplace Protections#Public Health Efforts#Public Data Sources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
EPA
News Break
Science
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

EPA to revise Trump rule limiting state authority to block pipelines

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Thursday that it will revise a Trump-era rule that set limits on state and tribal authority to block projects that could impact their waters, such as pipelines. Under the Clean Water Act, projects that run through waterways — which can include pipelines and...
POTUSUS News and World Report

U.S. EPA to Revise Trump Water Rule in Boost to States' Climate Fight

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday said it will revise a rule issued by the former Trump administration nearly a year ago that limited state powers to use the federal clean water permitting process to block energy infrastructure projects amid concerns about climate change. EPA Administrator...
POTUSPOLITICO

Incoming: Facebook’s policy plans after Trump ruling

Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Agriculturedakotafreepress.com

EPA Hid Science on Dicamba Harms in 2018

Last summer, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals found that in 2018, the Environmental Protection Agency downplayed or ignored multiple known hazards of Monsanto’s crop-wrecking dicamba herbicide. Now the federal Office of the Inspector General backs up that judicial finding, saying high-ranking members of the previous Administration’s EPA put their political thumbs on the scale to hide scientific evidence of dicamba’s dangers:
Alaska StatePosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Biden admin backs Trump approval of major Alaska drilling project | Senate Republicans pitch $928 billion for infrastructure | EPA to revise Trump rule limiting state authority to block pipelines

IT’S THURSDAY!!! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news.Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him on Twitter: @BudrykZack . Signup for our newsletter and others HERE.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: How should EPA regulate next-generation GMO Bt insect resistant crops? Proposals left over from Trump Administration don’t all align with the science

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [T]he Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued two proposals that would modify its oversight of plant incorporated protectants (PIPs), which are genes engineered into plants that allow those plants to produce insecticidal compounds in their tissues rather than requiring insecticides be applied externally.
California StateMinot Daily News

California urges EPA to let state set car-emissions standard

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials from California, New York and other states urged the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday to allow California to set its own automobile tailpipe pollution standards, an action that would reverse a Trump administration policy and could help usher in stricter emissions standards for new passenger vehicles nationwide.
HobbiesParents Magazine

Official Rules

Void outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of entry.
Congress & Courtskiwaradio.com

Senator Ernst encourages transparency in small refinery exemption process

IARN — A member of both the Senate Agriculture and Environment and Public Works Committees, Senator Joni Ernst is continuing to work for Iowa’s farmers and biofuel producers by helping to introduce bipartisan legislation that will foster more transparency and predictability in the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) small refinery exemption process.
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

Germany consistenly breached NO2 pollution limits, top EU court rules

Germany "systematically and persistently" violated the maximum airborne nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels permitted under EU law between 2010 and 2016, the European Court of justice has ruled, according to a press release. Authorities also failed in their duties to keep excesses as short-lived as possible in the 26 zones concerned,...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Democrats Blame Politics For NC GOP's Rejection Of Cooper's DEQ Secretary

Republicans in the state Senate on Thursday rejected Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's nomination of Dionne Delli-Gatti as environmental secretary. The governor immediately appointed her to another environmental job, as Clean Energy Director. And he named Chief Deputy Secretary John Nicholson as interim secretary. The 26-20 vote along party lines wasn't...
EnvironmentPosted by
UPI News

EU justice court says Germany violated pollution rules for years

June 3 (UPI) -- The European Union's Court of Justice ruled Thursday that Germany "systematically and persistently" violated pollution limits for years and shrugged off obligations to take protective environmental measures. The court ruled that the violations included allowing excessive nitrogen dioxide and occurred across Germany in cities like Berlin,...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

EPA leader sees 'huge potential' for carbon capture in North Dakota

The nation’s top environmental regulator indicated in a visit to Bismarck on Thursday that he's impressed by North Dakota’s efforts to capture carbon emissions from coal and ethanol plants. A number of projects are in development across the state to contain the carbon dioxide generated by those facilities, rather than...