Kelly Clarkson Nabbed Ellen DeGeneres's TV Slot
Two weeks after Ellen DeGeneres announced that she'd be ending her long-running daytime talk show after 19 seasons, there's already a show lined up to fill the void. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kelly Clarkson's eponymous talk show, which is in its second season, will take over DeGeneres's time slot on NBC-owned stations. NBC currently carries Ellen in most major markets from coast to coast. Currently, The Kelly Clarkson Show airs on 200 stations across the country.www.instyle.com