Kelly Clarkson Nabbed Ellen DeGeneres's TV Slot

Kelly Clarkson has been have a troublesome year in several ways when it comes to her personal life, but the bubbly singer and relatively new talk show host is having a banner week when it comes to news to make her happy professionally. Two big things happened for Clarkson this week, which both involve The Kelly Clarkson Show: not only did the daytime talker receive a bunch of Emmy nominations, but it's also been chosen to takeover The Ellen Show's timeslot. Now Clarkson has opened up with a message for fans after her whirlwind of great news.