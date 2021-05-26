Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Nabbed Ellen DeGeneres's TV Slot

By Christopher Luu
In Style
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks after Ellen DeGeneres announced that she'd be ending her long-running daytime talk show after 19 seasons, there's already a show lined up to fill the void. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kelly Clarkson's eponymous talk show, which is in its second season, will take over DeGeneres's time slot on NBC-owned stations. NBC currently carries Ellen in most major markets from coast to coast. Currently, The Kelly Clarkson Show airs on 200 stations across the country.

www.instyle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ellen Show#Show Time#American Idol#Nbcuniversal Local#Voice#The Hollywood Reporter#Emmy Awards#Thr#Popular Tunes#Jewel#First Run Syndication#Nbc Owned Stations#Executive Vice Resident#Incredible Passion#President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Who Will Replace Ellen DeGeneres?

Last week, it was announced that Ellen DeGeneres' talk show will end after 19 seasons. Despite her declarations, the world cannot ignore the intense controversies that currently haunt the show. But from a network perspective, it's time for a talent search. Who will fill this timeslot when Ellen goes off...
NFLwkml.com

Blake Shelton Gets Caught Lying to Kelly Clarkson

Blake Shelton appeared on The Kelly Clarkson show recently, and she busted The Voice co-star in a lie. Kelly hosted all of the coaches of The Voice, including Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Shelton. Previously, Clarkson gifted Shelton a “Team Kelly” jacket, a generous gift she gave him for appearing four times on her show. However, it appears he left it behind in the green room. Clarkson confronted Shelton about the mishap.
TV & VideosRadar Online.com

The Massive Scramble To Replace Ellen DeGeneres After Talk Show Host Quits

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will end in 2022 after its 19th Season, leaving a huge hole in the daytime TV schedule that celebrities are scrambling to fill. As Radar first reported, NBC executives have been grooming Kelly Clarkson to take over the throne ever since her show launched in 2019. We're told the execs "adore Kelly" and staffer say she is "a joy to work with, unlike Ellen."
CelebritiesPosted by
KLAW 101

Kelly Clarkson’s Latest ‘Kellyoke’ Cover is a Twangy Reba McEntire Hit [WATCH]

Kelly Clarkson treated fans to a twangy Reba McEntire cover during the "Kellyoke" segment of her most recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson delved into McEntire's catalogue from the 1980s, performing "How Blue," which was the first single off of McEntire's 1984 album, My Kind of Country. The song was a hit upon its release, marking McEntire's third career No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and the first chart-topper in a hot streak that lasted well into the '90s.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Jake Hoot To Join Kelly Clarkson For “I Would’ve Loved You” Performance On NBC’s ‘The Voice’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Jake Hoot is set to return to The Voice stage for a performance of his critically acclaimed power ballad, “I Would’ve Loved You,” alongside his duet partner, Kelly Clarkson. In a full-circle moment, Hoot and his former coach Clarkson will reunite for the 2nd live performance of the track released earlier this year. Tune in to NBC’s The Voice on Tuesday, May 18th at 8 p.m. EST to catch their performance.
TV ShowsNBC Los Angeles

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Will Headline NBC's Daytime TV Programming

Following the news that Ellen DeGeneres' syndicated daytime talk show will end after its 19th season in spring 2022, NBC announced in a statement on May 26 that "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will headline its daytime TV programming. "These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season,"...
Theater & DancePosted by
Variety

Kelly Clarkson Makes Garth Brooks Cry With Performance of ‘The Dance’ at Kennedy Center Honors

Kelly Clarkson made Garth Brooks cry while performing a rendition of his song “The Dance” at the 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. Clarkson, 39, told the country superstar on her daytime talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that she found comfort in his hit song from 1989 while coping with her divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock.
CelebritiesComplex

Seth Rogen Tells Kelly Clarkson About Writing Steve Carell’s ‘40-Year-Old Virgin’ Line Referencing Her

Seth Rogen has finally apologized for being the reason people scream “ahhh, Kelly Clarkson!!” at the singer/host on the street wherever she goes. Rogen hopped on a call with the American Idol champ for an episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, where the two discussed the popular line from The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which Steve Carell screams while getting waxed. Before jumping into an interview, Kelly asked the actor/writer/producer if he really came up with the line.
TV Showstvnewscheck.com

‘Family Feud’ Lands Atop The Syndies

Kelly Clarkson had the biggest percentage increase among the top-tier talk shows in the session ending May 23, jumping into a tie with the long-running Ellen DeGeneres and Wendy Williams. Of course, the increasingly popular Clarkson will take over Ellen’s more highly viewed time slots on NBCUniversal-owned stations when the storied DeGeneres talker folds in fall 2022.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Has A Message For Fans After Whirlwind Daytime Emmys And Ellen News

Kelly Clarkson has been have a troublesome year in several ways when it comes to her personal life, but the bubbly singer and relatively new talk show host is having a banner week when it comes to news to make her happy professionally. Two big things happened for Clarkson this week, which both involve The Kelly Clarkson Show: not only did the daytime talker receive a bunch of Emmy nominations, but it's also been chosen to takeover The Ellen Show's timeslot. Now Clarkson has opened up with a message for fans after her whirlwind of great news.
MusicBillboard

Kelly Clarkson Unlocks the Door to 'Heaven' With Her Bruno Mars Cover

Kelly Clarkson might have been "Locked Out of Heaven" for her Bruno Mars-themed Kellyoke performance on Monday (May 24), but she eventually takes fans to paradise. Her energetic performance peppers in Clarkson's signature "woo!"s with Mars' cheery "oohs" in the song before she revved up the "yeah, yeah, yeah"s ahead of the chorus: "'Cause you make me feel like/ I've been locked out of heaven/ For too long, for too long."
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

As Ellen DeGeneres Prepares To End Talk Show, DJ tWitch Already Found A New TV Series

Reality singing competitions have come back in fashion in recent years thanks to shows like The Voice and The Masked Singer. There are still unexplored areas within the genre, however, which is good news for Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Not longer after the talk show host announced that next season will be her last, the resident DJ has already found himself a new television series.