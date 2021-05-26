Little Trees Car Freshener Sues Chewy Over Dog Toy That Resembles Product

When it comes to their toys, my dogs are ruthless to say the least. Both of my boys are strong, large-breed canines with some serious industrial chompers. Unfortunately, most toys I buy for them, I hand over knowing that I'll probably have to take it away within the hour. I love buying them new toys to engage their brains and keep them active, but I also hate spending money on plushes and balls that will inevitably be torn to shreds within a matter of days, or in most cases, minutes. Additionally, I definitely don't want my dogs ingesting small pieces of plastic, rubber, or strings when they destroy these toys! Although I've experienced many misfires while shopping for dog toys, I recently discovered the West Paw Zogoflex Tux Tough Treat Dispensing Chew Toy ($20), and I'm absolutely beyond impressed with this toy's durability.