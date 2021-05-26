Cancel
Little Trees Car Freshener Sues Chewy Over Dog Toy That Resembles Product

TMZ.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething smells funky ... at least to the company behind those Little Tree car air fresheners, which is suing popular pet food company Chewy for allegedly ripping off its famous product. Car Freshener Corporation claims Chewy is pimping a dog toy it describes as a “Frisco Retro Tree Freshener Plush...

www.tmz.com
PetsCosmopolitan

12 Cute Dog Toys That Actually Look Good Lying Around Your Apartment

I know you love your pup, and I know you love your apartment, too—so, of course, you want some cute dog toys that won't look like absolute trash just lying around your precious space. Aesthetics! Do! Matter! But coming across chew toys that aren't total eyesores can (unforch) be a real hard feat. Sure, you could get your floof ball some classic, highlighter-yellow tennis balls and googly-eyed squeaker toys. But then you run the risk of your living room looking like a kids' pen. Or worse, a dumpster. *Deep sigh.* Good thing you've landed on this page, though.
The best dog car seat of 2021

The best dog car seat of 2021

If you’re a dog owner, you know that there’s a lot more involved when you want to bring your pup along for a drive. Investing in a dog car seat is a great idea to ensure you keep everyone safe. You’re also much less likely to be distracted if you strap Fido into one place rather than having them roaming around the vehicle.
PetsHartford Courant

Best chew toys for dogs in 2021

Whether you're headed to the dog park or chilling at home, it helps to have a reliable chew toy around for your dog. Chew toys have many benefits. They can prevent plaque build-up, ease anxiety and occupy your pup, which may keep them from chewing on your sneakers or the coffee table legs. You want to pick toys that are safe, reliable and fun for your dog. Durability helps too, especially if your dog is hard on toys. Thankfully, there are many types of chew toys available, so you can find the ones that are best for your furry friend.
PetsPosted by
WGN TV

Smiling rescue dog stealing thousands of hearts online

(WTVO) — A rescue dog from California is stealing the hearts of thousands of online followers, with some calling her the ‘World’s Happiest Dog.’. Meet Shortcake. She’s a pitbull that was rescued from the Fresno Bully Rescue five years ago and hasn’t stopped smiling since!. Her Facebook page set up...
PetsPosted by
POPSUGAR

These 15 Interactive Toys Will Keep Your Dog Pleasantly Puzzled

Think only humans can enjoy puzzles? Think again. Interactive toys are not only fun for dogs — they're healthy for them, too. Giving your dog a puzzle game can help relieve its anxiety, teach it problem-solving skills, and keep it moving. There's a huge variety to choose from, including puzzles that incorporate scent, puzzles for aggressive chewers, and even different skill levels! I started using a slow-feeding puzzle toy for my dog, who eats crazy fast, and it helped limit his eating speed without him even realizing it. But it's not just a gift for them — you won't have to worry about your dog getting into trouble, or about entertaining it when you're busy. Plus, it's adorable to watch your pup figure them out! All dogs have different tastes, so keep sliding for a variety of puzzles for your pup to play with!
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

15 Clever Toy Car Storage Ideas

Vroom! We have toy car storage solutions that will make Hot Wheels put themselves away. Toy storage always seems challenging after a holiday or birthday. My boys’ little cars seem to multiply as fast as toy trains. We have a whole bunch of fun ideas for a better way to handle toy storage spaces.
AnimalsPosted by
Reader's Digest

How One Pig Became a Town Mascot, and the Best Friend She Made Along the Way

Halloween was approaching, and as I arranged pumpkins, hay bales, and scarecrows on the front porch, I noticed some unusual movement along the fence line. I couldn’t quite make out what the critter was—it looked rather like a bald raccoon’s backside. Days later, lo and behold, the wild critter emerged: a piglet, moseying along, rooting around for morsels, and occasionally grunting in contentment.
PetsPosted by
POPSUGAR

This Treat-Dispensing Dog Toy Is Designed For the Toughest Chewers

When it comes to their toys, my dogs are ruthless to say the least. Both of my boys are strong, large-breed canines with some serious industrial chompers. Unfortunately, most toys I buy for them, I hand over knowing that I'll probably have to take it away within the hour. I love buying them new toys to engage their brains and keep them active, but I also hate spending money on plushes and balls that will inevitably be torn to shreds within a matter of days, or in most cases, minutes. Additionally, I definitely don't want my dogs ingesting small pieces of plastic, rubber, or strings when they destroy these toys! Although I've experienced many misfires while shopping for dog toys, I recently discovered the West Paw Zogoflex Tux Tough Treat Dispensing Chew Toy ($20), and I'm absolutely beyond impressed with this toy's durability.
Petscountryliving.com

Before & After: Pet owner turns empty garage corner into mini shower for dogs

One woman has transformed her empty garage corner into a mini shower for dogs — and it's the ultimate pup-friendly washing station. Zoe Marquis, who runs the home interiors account Home Stuff Only, wanted to give her two furry friends a practical place to shower. Muddy paws and rain-soaked coats might be a given after a dog walk, but this dedicated showering zone is what every pet owner needs.
Animalsoutdoorchannelplus.com

Hunt Dogs: There Is No Off-Season for Healthy, Productive Bird Dogs

Off-season conditioning and reinforcement training are keys to a healthy, productive hunting dog. While the calendar may suggest that we’re still several months from the start of hunting season, there is no off-season for a bird dog. During the spring and summer, I work my dogs in a wide range of habitats seven days a week.
Pets104.1 WIKY

It Will Cost You Around $13,000 to Own a Dog or a Cat

All those chew toys your pets love and those Halloween costumes your pets HATE BEYOND BELIEF really add up. A new study found it costs about $111 per month to own a dog or cat. That’s because of everything from food and toys to vet bills and medicine. And since...
Animalsnewscenter1.tv

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear rummaging through trash near Johnson Siding

JOHNSON SIDING, S.D. — A bear was caught on camera rummaging through trash near Johnson Siding. Residents of the area, woke up this morning to find trash strewn about their driveway. A look at their nest camera cleared the situation right up. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks say...
Free Llama Sewing Pattern

Free Llama Sewing Pattern

This llama is adorable and the tutorial for making it is free and available on our sister site. You can see all the details for making this plush Llama toy here.
AnimalsTMZ.com

Teenager Shoves Bear Off Wall to Protect Family Dogs in Wild Video

A California teenager rushed to defend her dogs from a family of bears, shoving the biggest bear off a wall and scaring it away ... and it's all on video. The incredible scene played out Monday afternoon in the San Gabriel Valley, and you see a huge bear and two bear cubs walking along a backyard wall when four pet dogs scurry over and nearly get swiped by a huge bear paw.
Petsodditycentral.com

Woman’s Pet Micro-Pig Grows Into 150-Kg Behemoth

A Chinese woman who thought she had bought a pet micro-pig three years ago ended up with a 150-kg regular pig usually bred for its meat. In 2018, Zhang Li, a young woman living in Shanghai, decided to get a pet animal for company. She wasn’t really a cat or dog person, so she started looking for an alternative, and thought she had found it when she saw an advertisement for a micro-pig. She did her research, and learn that the miniature pigs made great pets; they were adorable, grew only about the size of a small dog, and were very intelligent. So she decided to take the plunge and get one for herself, not knowing that she would end up with a 150kg beast as a pet.