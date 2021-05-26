Progressive AFT Partners Up with Hard Knocks Moto Coffee

Sonoma Raceway has reached its allowed capacity for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race, June 6, and will no longer sell tickets for the event. “We’re thrilled to be able to welcome thousands of race fans back to Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350,” said raceway executive vice president and general manager Jill Gregory. “While we are operating at a reduced capacity for this year’s event, we’re still looking forward to hosting the first-class event that race fans here have come to expect. We also realize some fans will be disappointed, but the responsibility of putting on an event that is safe for our fans and local citizens is a top priority.