Progressive AFT Partners Up with Hard Knocks Moto Coffee

By Adam Sinclair
Speedway Digest
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Progressive American Flat Track announced today that Hard Knocks Moto Coffee is now the Official Coffee of Progressive AFT. Few things please the senses as much as a spirited ride or a great cup of coffee, and it’s even better when they’re experienced together. Just like motorcycling, coffee is a great source of passion for its legions of devoted consumers. There’s both an art and a science to creating the perfect roast, and Hard Knocks Moto Coffee delivers in a way that speaks true to two-wheeled aficionados.

