Call it a long time in the making, but an actual brick-and-mortar Google Store is coming to New York City. It’s going to be located at Google’s headquarters in the Chelsea meighborhood, which has long been an established landmark with its hard-to-miss Google signage adorning both sides of the building. Even though Google has experimented in the retail space before with its pop-up store in New York City in 2018, this time it’s looking to be a more substantial, permanent fixture. Google’s not wasting any time, either, coming off the heels of Google I/O 2021.