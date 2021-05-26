Bruins notebook: Jeremy Lauzon returns to practice in non-contact jersey, getting closer to return, Kevan Miller further away
Without knowing when Game 1 of his team’s second-round series will be, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t know whether Jeremy Lauzon would be available for it. But he was encouraged that the defenseman, who has been sidelined with injury since Game 1 of the first round, was moving in the right direction. Lauzon returned to practice Wednesday in a red noncontact jersey.www.masslive.com