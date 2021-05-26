Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Bruins notebook: Jeremy Lauzon returns to practice in non-contact jersey, getting closer to return, Kevan Miller further away

By Matt Vautour
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Without knowing when Game 1 of his team’s second-round series will be, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t know whether Jeremy Lauzon would be available for it. But he was encouraged that the defenseman, who has been sidelined with injury since Game 1 of the first round, was moving in the right direction. Lauzon returned to practice Wednesday in a red noncontact jersey.

www.masslive.com
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
40K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevan Miller
Person
Bruce Cassidy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Jersey#Playoff Games#East Division#Ticketnetwork#Stubhub#Bruins Playoffs 2021#New York Islanders#Bruins Playoff Tickets#Boston#Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Sitting out Game 2

Lauzon (hand) won't play in Monday's Game 2 against the Capitals. Lauzon injured his hand blocking a shot in the series opener and will sit out at least one game as a result of the injury. Connor Clifton will sub in on the Bruins' blue line, while Lauzon will shift his focus to healing up for Wednesday's Game 3.
NHLCBS Sports

Bruins' Kevan Miller: At home recovering

Miller (undisclosed) is at home recovering after spending Friday night in the hospital, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Miller spent the night in the hospital after exiting Friday's Game 4 versus Washington after taking a high hit from the Capitals' Dmitry Orlov. The veteran blueliner has already been ruled out of Sunday's Game 5, and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return.
NHLNHL

Kevan Miller Nominated For 2021 Bill Masterton Trophy

BOSTON - Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller is the Boston Bruins 2021 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee, as selected by the Boston chapter of the Professional Hockey Writer's Association (PHWA). The Masterton Trophy is given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Miller,...
NHLtonyspicks.com

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Boston Bruins will go against the Washington Capitals in NHL action in Capital One Arena Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 7:30 PM (EDT). The Boston Bruins face the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series first-round on Monday. Following a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1 on Saturday, Boston is down 1-0 in the series. Jake DeBrusk and Nick Ritchie scored for Boston in the loss. Tuukka Rask had a save percentage of .906 with 29 saves in goal for the Bruins. Boston is 3rd at 33-16 in the NL East Division.
NHLNHL

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders

BOSTON - The Bruins can secure the third seed in the East Division with a win over the New York Islanders on Monday night at TD Garden. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy will dress his full lineup with the exception of Charlie Coyle, who remains out with an upper-body injury. A...
NHLNBC Sports

B's hype video for Game 2 vs. Capitals highlights simple message

There's only one thing on the minds of the Boston Bruins players entering Game 2 of their first-round playoff series versus the Washington Capitals on Monday night. The Capitals took a 1-0 series lead with a 3-2 win in overtime of Saturday night's Game 1. A win for the Bruins in the second game at Capital One Arena would tie the series and give the Original Six club the home-ice advantage before it heads to Boston for Game 3 and Game 4 later this week.
NHLGamespot

NHL 21 Playoffs Sim Predicts Bruins Win The Cup

The 2021 NHL Playoffs are now underway, and in conjunction with the start of the tournament, EA Sports has released the results of its Playoffs simulation. According to the NHL 21 simulation, the Boston Bruins will hoist the Stanley Cup this year. The Bruins will defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in the finals to claim the title, the prediction said.
NHLBoston Herald

Bruins Notebook: Kevan Miller is Boston’s Masterton nominee

When the Bruins signed Kevan Miller to a one-year extension worth $1.25 million, it seemed like wishful thinking at best to believe the rugged defenseman would play a significant role in the club’s evolving blueline corps. He had undergone four different surgeries to fix his shattered knee cap that he...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: 3 keys to winning Game 2 against Washington Capitals

The Boston Bruins wanted to start their playoff series against the Washington Capitals on the right foot. Seeing that they are down 1-0, they didn’t do that. Boston took the Caps to OT but was unable to secure the win. The Bruins struggled to get anything going offensively even though Washington was forced to make an early change at goaltender. This meant that Craig Anderson, who was extremely rusty, ended up between the pipes.
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Bruins D Kevan Miller sent to hospital after hit

Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller was taken to a hospital Friday night for evaluation after Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov checked him in the head. Replays showed that Orlov left the ice to hit Miller as the Boston player entered the offensive zone. Miller fell to the ice and reached for his head.
NHLbostonsportsjournal.com

Bruins Notebook: His career once at a crossroads, Kevan Miller ready to do his part this postseason; Kase joins skilled 4th line

During each of Boston's previous two trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Kevan Miller had been on the outside looking in as the rest of his teammates competed and fought for a chance to hoist the greatest trophy in sports — with a pair of knee injuries and a slew of subsequent surgeries and setbacks robbing him of a chance to get back on the ice for more than a year.
NHLJapers' Rink

Capitals vs. Bruins Game 2 Game Thread

Previews of Game 2 from Vogs, NHL (Caps, Bruins), NBCSW, NoVa Caps, and the Bruins, and as always be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Stanley Cup of Chowder for more Boston musings. Have at it, people.
NHLNHL

Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens playoff preview

NHL goals leader Matthews leads Toronto against Montreal, which gets Price back from injury. The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight division-based best-of-7 series. Today, NHL.com previews the Stanley Cup First Round between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. No. 1 Toronto Maple...
NHLNHL

Wickenheiser named Maple Leafs senior director of player development

Hall of Famer has been with Toronto since 2018; Goyette added to staff. Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser was promoted to senior director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, and Danielle Goyette was hired as director of player development. Wickenheiser was named Maple Leafs assistant director of player...
NHLNBC Sports

The Wraparound: No Perron would make Blues even bigger underdogs vs. Avs

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included. • Three playoff games air on Monday: two on NBCSN, one on CNBC. • The Bruins look to even up...
NHL985thesportshub.com

Bruins will make a lineup change on backend for Game 2

The Bruins will make just one change to their lineup Monday night, as Connor Clifton will sub in for the injured Jeremy Lauzon and skate to the left of Kevan Miller on Boston’s third pairing. “He’s been in our lineup in the playoffs before,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said...