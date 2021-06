OK, let's talk about musicals. Let's talk about the way that an enormous movie screen filled with dancing bodies personifies joy for so many of us, and about how emotions expressed in song — be it traditional musical-theater song, rap poetry or a glorious medley of both — feel bigger and brighter. And let's talk about how, after a year of darkness and solitude and worry, "In the Heights" arrives like a gift wrapped in sunshine. Maybe I didn't exactly dance down the aisle on my way out of the theater, but rest assured that I did so in my heart.