Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Payette, ID

Portia Club to reopen thanks to grant from the Idaho Community Foundation

By Submitted information
Argus Observer Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAYETTE — The Portia Club received a $5,000 grant from the Idaho Community Foundation as part of their COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. The grant will be to support their “greatest needs/general operations.”. “This grant is a lifesaver and gives us an incredible opportunity. It means we’ll be able to...

www.argusobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Payette, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Rates#Emergency Fund#Funding Costs#The Portia Club#Covid#Recovery Fund#Community Support#Non Profit Organization#Private Donations#Repairs#Member#Utility Costs#Rentals#Support Posts#Dates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Highland, ILNews-Democrat

Highland Area Community Foundation looking for 2021 grant award applicants

The Highland Area Community Foundation is currently seeking applicants for its 2021 grant awards. Grants are given for not-for-profit purposes and to individuals, organizations, or groups that provide community services within the Highland Community Unit School District, St. Jacob and Marine townships, and the Village of St. Rose and St. Rose Township.
Routt County, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

13 nonprofits receive $325K in grants from Community Health Benefit Fund

Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation has announced funding recipients from the 2021 grant cycle of the Community Health Benefit Fund. Twenty applications were received and reviewed, with 15 grants totaling $325,000 awarded to 13 nonprofits. The 2021 grant recipients are: Advocates of Routt County; Grand Futures Prevention Coalition; Horizons Specialized...
Big Spring, TXkbestmedia.com

Big Spring Area Community Foundation awards over $400,000 in grants, agency funds, and scholarships for 2021.

During last night’s Big Spring Area Community Foundation Awards Gala, the local nonprofit organization awarded over $404,000 in grants, agency funds, and scholarships. “Every year we’re able to bring the recipients for the scholarships, grants, and agencies together and present them with their funds for the year," said Greg Henry, BSACF Executive Director, of the gala.
Columbus, OHDublin Villager

A Community Thrives: Local nonprofits can apply for Gannett Foundation grants

The Gannett Foundation launched A Community Thrives, its annual grant-making and crowdfunding program, this week as part of the Gannett Company's commitment to helping build stronger communities. Gannett is the parent company of The Columbus Dispatch/Dispatch.com and ThisWeek Community News/ThisWeekNews.com. The Gannett Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Gannett. A...
Fitchburg, MAleominsterchamp.com

Community Foundation awards environmental preservation, animal welfare grants

FITCHBURG — The Community Foundation of North Central Massachusetts, an organization serving the charitable interests of donors throughout 33 communities in the north central region of the Commonwealth, has awarded 11 Environmental Preservation and Animal Welfare grants totaling $73,172 in April. “The Environmental Preservation and Animal Welfare Grant Program focuses...
Fairfield, CTConnecticut Post

Letter to the Editor: The Rotary Club thanks the community for its support

We at the Fairfield Rotary Club thank the Fairfield community for its support of our 2nd Shred Fest which took place May 1. A special thanks to the First Church Congregational Church for the use of its parking lot to accommodate the event. We were thrilled with the turnout and raised approximately $2,800 from the generosity of the Fairfield community.
Sarpy County, NEstrictlybusinessomaha.com

Midlands Community Foundation Awards Grants Totaling Over $115K

Midlands Community Foundation Awards Grants Totaling Over $115K. Midlands Community Foundation (MCF, www.midlandscommunity.org) has awarded grants totaling $115,654 to 36 nonprofit organizations serving Sarpy and Cass counties. MCF hosted a Zoom grant reception where the recipients were able to share their stories, including: Angels Among Us – $3,000; Arts for All – $2,200; Assure Women’s Center – $4,000; Autism Action Partnership – $3,000; Banister’s Leadership Academy – $2,500; Bellevue Little Theatre – $3,260; Bike Walk Nebraska – $4,000; Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands – $1,500; Cass County CASA – $3,000; Dragon Football Booster Club – $1,425; Elmwood Senior Center – $3,500; First Responders Foundation – $5,000; Fontenelle Forest – $3,000; Gretna Band Parents – $1,200; Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy – $5,535; Justice for Our Neighbors dba Immigrant Legal Center – $2,500; The Life House – $3,000; Lift Up Sarpy County – $2,500; Little Giants Foundation – $1,000; The Lofte Association – $4,000; Martin Graves, Bellevue American Legion Post 339 – $4,000; Mercy Housing Midwest – $3,000; Merrymakers Association – $2,500; Mosaic in Omaha – $4,000; Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries – $5,300; Omaha Conservatory of Music – $2,500; Papillion LaVista Community Theatre – $1,500; Papillion LaVista Schools Foundation – $5,000; Plattsmouth Conservancy, Inc. – $1,500; Plattsmouth Police Department – $5,234; Project Pink’d – $5,000 ($2,500 MCF; $2,500 match from Auntie Em’s Angels Fund); Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Foundation – $2,000; Share A Fare – $2,500; Special Olympics Nebraska – $3,000; TeamMates Mentoring Program of Bellevue – $2,500; and Tri City Food Pantry – $7,000.
Putnam County, NYputnamcountycourier.com

Field Hall Foundation Grants

Five agencies that assist the lives of senior citizens and their caregivers throughout Putnam County have received grants through the Field Hall Foundation. The Cortlandt Manor based non-for-profit foundation was formed following the sale of the Fiel...
Wallowa County, ORwallowa.com

Josephy Center receives large OCF grant

JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture has received a grant that will give it a major boost in funding its programs in 2021, especially as it looks to restructure the information it presents. The center has received a grant of $30,000 from the Oregon Community Foundation, an...
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Del Norte LOV Foundation Announces Inaugural 2021 Spring Cycle Community Grant-Making Program Recipients

The Del Norte LOV (Living Our Vision) Foundation, an independent 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization associated with Del Norte Credit Union (DNCU), has announced the five nonprofit organization recipients of its inaugural 2021 Spring Cycle Del Norte LOV Foundation Community Grant-Making Program. Each nonprofit organization grantee will receive $2,500 in charitable...
Woodbine, NJCape May County Herald

Woodbine Awarded Clean Communities Grant

WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced that New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Acting Commissioner Shawn LaTourette has stated the Borough of Woodbine has been awarded an $8,176 New Jersey Clean Communities grant. According to a release, Woodbine has received over $100,000 from this program over the past two...
Lake Worth, FLpalmbeachstate.edu

PBSC student veterans get support from Wellington Community Foundation

The Palm Beach State College Foundation received a $10,000 donation from the Wellington Community Foundation as part of a partnership with the College’s Veterans Success Center to provide scholarships for tuition and education-related expenses for student veterans who are Wellington residents. The $1,000 scholarships will be given to 10 PBSC...
Pottawattamie County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Community Foundation Awards $60,040 to Organizations in Largest Impact Grants Funding Cycle to-Date

(Council Bluffs) In its latest and largest Impact Grants Funding cycle to-date, Pottawattamie County Community Foundation announced its 2021 grant award recipients. After a thorough evaluation process, the PCCF grants committee – a group of county residents and board members – elected to award 40 Community Impact Grants totaling $60,040 to area nonprofit and city organizations, a 10% increase in available grants from the 2020 grant cycle.
CharitiesMidland Daily News

The Legacy Center receives $4,000 grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded The Legacy Center for Community Success a $4,000 grant to support adult literacy. This local grant is part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent award of $10.5 million to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs, representing the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history.
AdvocacyHouston Chronicle

Community Foundation Grant Helps Main Street Celebrate C&O Canal NHP 50th Anniversary in Style

BRUNSWICK, Md. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Brunswick Main Street (BMS) is thrilled to announce it has been awarded $892.38 from the C&O Canal Endowment Fund for Frederick County and The Community Foundation of Frederick County. The fund was created “to support projects and activities relating to the preservation and heritage of The C&O Canal National Historical Park, with preference given to those portions of the Canal located in Frederick County.”
Red Bank, NJMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Move For Hunger Receives $25,000 Major Grant from The Provident Bank Foundation

RED BANK, N.J., May 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, today announced it has been awarded a Major Grant in the amount of $25,000 from The Provident Bank Foundation to support their food recovery and hunger relief programs to provide much-needed assistance to those in need in New Jersey and surrounding areas. This is the first Major Grant from The Provident Bank Foundation.