Portia Club to reopen thanks to grant from the Idaho Community Foundation

Midlands Community Foundation Awards Grants Totaling Over $115K. Midlands Community Foundation (MCF, www.midlandscommunity.org) has awarded grants totaling $115,654 to 36 nonprofit organizations serving Sarpy and Cass counties. MCF hosted a Zoom grant reception where the recipients were able to share their stories, including: Angels Among Us – $3,000; Arts for All – $2,200; Assure Women’s Center – $4,000; Autism Action Partnership – $3,000; Banister’s Leadership Academy – $2,500; Bellevue Little Theatre – $3,260; Bike Walk Nebraska – $4,000; Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands – $1,500; Cass County CASA – $3,000; Dragon Football Booster Club – $1,425; Elmwood Senior Center – $3,500; First Responders Foundation – $5,000; Fontenelle Forest – $3,000; Gretna Band Parents – $1,200; Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy – $5,535; Justice for Our Neighbors dba Immigrant Legal Center – $2,500; The Life House – $3,000; Lift Up Sarpy County – $2,500; Little Giants Foundation – $1,000; The Lofte Association – $4,000; Martin Graves, Bellevue American Legion Post 339 – $4,000; Mercy Housing Midwest – $3,000; Merrymakers Association – $2,500; Mosaic in Omaha – $4,000; Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries – $5,300; Omaha Conservatory of Music – $2,500; Papillion LaVista Community Theatre – $1,500; Papillion LaVista Schools Foundation – $5,000; Plattsmouth Conservancy, Inc. – $1,500; Plattsmouth Police Department – $5,234; Project Pink’d – $5,000 ($2,500 MCF; $2,500 match from Auntie Em’s Angels Fund); Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Foundation – $2,000; Share A Fare – $2,500; Special Olympics Nebraska – $3,000; TeamMates Mentoring Program of Bellevue – $2,500; and Tri City Food Pantry – $7,000.