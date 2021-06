Avkash planned to develop a motion film about the firm and upload it on LinkedIn in order to get the internship. But his video was so good that Cred's creator, Harish Sivaramakrishnan, took notice and offered Avkash an internship himself. His work was featured on LinkedIn's official page too. Avkash let his abilities and dedication speak for themselves, and Netizens were blown away, praising him for doing things his own way.