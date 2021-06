Richard Bergen Cox, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away April 24, 2021, at Camden Clark Memorial Center. He was born March 22, 1931, a son to the late Ralph P. and Iola L. Bergen Cox. Dick worked as an Air Traffic Controller for the FAA and served his country in the United States Air Force for 10 years. He is remembered as a quiet, kind, and gracious man. Dick achieved many great and amazing things throughout his life.