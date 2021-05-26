Evans Pleads Not Guilty In Capitol Riot Charges
In a hearing today, former West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, pleaded not guilty for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Evans, who entered his plea in Washington, D.C. in front of U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, faces four federal misdemeanor charges. They include: entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.www.wvpublic.org