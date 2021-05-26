Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Evans Pleads Not Guilty In Capitol Riot Charges

By West Virginia Public Broadcasting
wvpublic.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a hearing today, former West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, pleaded not guilty for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Evans, who entered his plea in Washington, D.C. in front of U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, faces four federal misdemeanor charges. They include: entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

www.wvpublic.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan
Person
Eric Barber
Person
Derrick Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilty Plea#Capitol Building#Hurricane#Disorderly Conduct#West Virginians#The Capitol Riot#Hearing#Faces#Parkersburg#Violent Entry#D C#Morgantown#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
Wolverine, MIlegalnews.com

Wolverine Watchmen member pleads guilty to weapons charges

A member of the Wolverine Watchmen facing weapons charges not connected to an alleged plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has pleaded guilty, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. In March, Maxwell Wyckoff, 22, was arraigned on the following:. • One count of converting a semiautomatic weapon to an...
Sheldon, IAtribuneledgernews.com

Sheldon woman pleads not guilty to charges in infant death

May 27—PRIMGHAR, Iowa. — A Sheldon, Iowa, woman charged with helping the parents of an infant come up with a story to explain the injuries that led to its death has pleaded not guilty. Stacie Hurlburt, 49, entered her written plea Wednesday in O'Brien County District Court to two counts...
U.S. PoliticsMiami Herald

Prosecutors drop case against man charged in Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors have dropped the criminal case against a New York man who was accused of participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, in what appears to be the first such move by the Justice Department in its sprawling Jan. 6 prosecution. The dismissal of the case against Christopher...
Congress & Courtswashingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: GOP Pleads Fifth Amendment on Jan. 6 Riot

To put it simply, the Repugnikkkan Party in the United States has copped a Fifth Amendment plea, when it comes to the treasonous Jan. 6 rebellion and attempted overthrow of the democratically elected government. And the way things are proceeding concerning new voting restrictions, they’re not going to need to steal their way into power in the future. They’ve already rigged the system in their favor.
Tama County, IAtamatoledonews.com

Bearden pleads not guilty to Republican Party theft charges

The former Tama County Republican Central Committee treasurer has pled not guilty to multiple theft charges, a fraud charge, and a campaign finance violation charge that was brought by the Iowa Attorney General’s office earlier this month. Michael Bearden of Gladbrook entered a written arraignment May 12. He is being...
Florida StateFox 59

Florida teacher facing several charges in US Capitol riot

TAMPA (WFLA) — Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested Audrey Ann Southard on charges related to her alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Southard is a music teacher from Spring Hill, Florida. Newly released documents from the Department of Justice say agents found multiple photos from Southard on social media placing her at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Washington StateMy Clallam County

Washington man appears in court on Capitol riot charges

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) — A southwest Washington man who federal investigators say was seen on video saying, “Our house,” while inside the U.S. Capitol with his father on Jan. 6 made his first appearance in federal court in Portland on Wednesday. Jeremy Grace, of Battle Ground, is accused of...
ProtestsDaily Beast

Rioter Who Gave Capitol Cop a Concussion Has Horrific History of Beating Women: Feds

A Pennsylvania man accused of assaulting several Capitol Police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection—and leaving one with a concussion—has an “extensive history of violent and assaultive behavior” against women, prosecutors said Wednesday. Ryan Samsel, 38, was charged in February with several crimes, including assaulting a federal officer, obstructing law...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Capitol Rioter Case Believed to be First Dropped by the DOJ

The Justice Department has dropped criminal charges filed against a New York man alleged to have taken part in the U.S. Capitol riot. It is believed to be the first such case dismissed by federal prosecutors, the Associated Press reported. Christopher M. Kelly's case dismissal was announced Wednesday, coinciding with...