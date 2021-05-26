Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Chief Diaz Announces Command Staff Change

By Chief Adrian Diaz
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RI4Dn_0aCFDdSo00

From Chief Diaz:

May 26, 2021

Councilmember Lisa Herbold

Seattle City Hall

600 4th Avenue

Seattle, WA 98124-4769

RE: OPA Case No. 2020-0334

Dear Councilmember Herbold,

I am writing in follow up to my letter of May 12, 2021, concerning the disposition of OPA2020-0334, and in response to your correspondence on May 13th, 2021, and again on May 17th, 2021.

In my letter, I explained the reasoning for my determination in OPA2020-0334:

There is little question that the events of last summer generally posed considerable challenges to the Department and exposed flaws in our command structure as we attempted to manage the multiple events that were occurring simultaneously in different locations around the city. Decisions were made at levels of command above the Named Employee that bore directly on the Named Employee’s action and thus actions taken by officers in the field. As a simple matter of fairness, I cannot hold the Named Employee responsible for circumstances that were created at a higher level of command authority and for carrying out decisions made at a higher rank.

As I noted, I did not believe it was fair or principled to hold the Named Employee responsible for circumstances created at a higher rank of command, where fundamentally I believe accountability for the outcome of the weekend of May 29th – June 1st should land. We owe it to both the community and to our officers who are tasked to operate within a framework rooted in command decisions to ensure that we identify and address root causes of outcomes that we all can acknowledge were problematic. For this reason, and considering all of the information that has come before me and performance that I have personally observed, I am writing to advise that I have removed the Incident Commander from the position of Assistant Chief and returned him to the Captain rank, as required by Seattle Municipal Code 4.08.060 (2)(a).

In our communications immediately following my initial letter, I referenced additional information that factored into my decision. I apologize for any confusion that reference may have created. As the OPA Director and I have made clear, there was (and is) no separate investigation and no information that OPA did not have access to; the distinction is one of scope. Whereas the OPA investigation focused, appropriately, on facts specific to the allegation against the Named Employee, my assessment included more broadly concerns raised by OPA in management action recommendations stemming from related cases, on-going analyses generated through the Office of Inspector General’s Sentinel Event Review, and my consideration of the totality of the events beginning on May 29th, 2020, when the Chinatown/International District was the target of destructive protests, and continuing over the days thereafter. My decision is based on concerns and observations regarding planning, logistics, communications, decision-making, and staffing analyses that in my view laid the groundwork for the escalation of tensions that followed. The Incident Commander for the events May 29th – June 1st was removed from the command post by Chief Best in the immediate aftermath of the incident on June 1st; today, consistent with City code, he has been returned to his former rank. Fundamentally, I must have confidence that each and every member of this department’s sworn Command Staff, regardless of bureau assignment, be able to step into an incident command position as circumstances may require. This demotion is a reflection of my lack of confidence in this individual’s ability to do so.

While we may from time to time disagree, I respect the thoughtful and thorough work done by OPA in this investigation and in all investigations conducted in this pivotal year in our city and country. I am also grateful to OPA for its insight and engagement in informing new iterations of policy and training, and to the OIG for the meaningful work that office is doing through the Sentinel Event Review and its facilitation of dialogues with innovative police agencies around the world that continue to inform and advance our practices around crowd management. While we know we have much work to do to rebuild trust with Seattle’s communities, please know that I personally, and we as a department, remain committed to moving forward with transparency, integrity, and accountability for our actions and decisions.

Sincerely,

Adrian Diaz

Chief of Police

cc: Jenny Durkan, Mayor

Lorena Gonzalez, Council President

Andrew Lewis, Councilmember

Deborah Juarez, Councilmember

Tammy Morales, Councilmember

Teresa Mosqueda, Councilmember

Alex Pedersen, Councilmember

Dan Strauss, Councilmember

Kshama Sawant, Councilmember

Andrew Myerberg, OPA Director

Lisa Judge, Inspector General

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

149
Followers
696
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorena Gonzalez
Person
Jenny Durkan
Person
Kshama Sawant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Inspector#Director General#Police Chief#Inspector General#Case Management#Opa2020 0334#Department#The Named Employee#Seattle Municipal#Command Staff#Oig#The Sentinel Event Review#Chief Diaz#Adrian Diaz Chief#Assistant Chief#Command Authority#Command Decisions#Communications#Bureau Assignment#Mayor Lorena Gonzalez
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Leveraging New Federal Funding, Mayor Durkan Announces New Seattle Promise Expansion Partnership with Seattle Colleges and University of Washington

City of Seattle and Seattle Colleges announce expanded equity scholarships, access to pre-college coursework in Summer 2021, and University of Washington transfer pathway program for Promise scholars. SEATTLE (June 3, 2021) – Leveraging new federal funding from the American Rescue Plan, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan announces expansion of Seattle Promise to...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Human Services Department Provides Update on Three New Tiny House Village Projects

All three projects are anticipated to open this summer, operated by the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI), and add new shelter capacity. The City of Seattle’s Human Services Department (HSD) provided an update on three new tiny house village projects set to open this summer that will add over 100 new tiny house units to the City’s shelter system, serving up to 145 individuals. These projects were proposed and approved as part of the 2021 budget and build on the City’s year-long work to address the impacts of COVID-19 by de-intensifying shelters, creating new enhanced shelter space, developing two hotel based shelter programs, and standing-up tiny house villages.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Council Herbold’s Statement on Council Bill 119981

SEATTLE, WA – Councilmember Lisa Herbold (District 1, West Seattle and South Park), Chair of the Public Safety and Human Services Committee, issued the following statement in response to the 6 -3 vote in opposition to Council Bill 119981, as amended, during the regularly scheduled Full Council meeting:. “SPD’s funding,...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

21-012: ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES ON-CALL RE-ADVERTISED

The City of Seattle, through Seattle Department of Transportation, requests Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) from qualified firms for:. On-call environmental services, including cultural resources, hazardous materials, biological resource, (wetland delineation, ESA documentation), GIS services and mapping, Elliott Bay Seawall Project monitoring. Contract amount is revised to 1 Million with the...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Get to know the Community Involvement Commission w/ Emily Kim

Are you interested in helping the City of Seattle deliver more equitable outreach and engagement? We are seeking community members to serve on the Community Involvement Commission (CIC). The CIC is dedicated to holding the City accountable for increasing participation and engagement – especially among underrepresented and underserved communities. Apply today!
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

May Publication Updates

Tip 403, NFRC Labeling Requirements, 2018 Seattle Energy Code, was updated with the 2018 Seattle Energy Code requirements. Tip 419, Commissioning Requirements in the Seattle Energy Code “Commercial Building” Provisions, was updated with the 2018 Seattle Energy Codes requirements. Director’s Rules. Draft. DDR 13-2021, Determination of State Environmental Policy Act...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

2018 Seattle Energy Code Trainings Available

The 2018 Seattle Energy Code went into effect on March 15, with a number of significant changes from the prior edition that impact HVAC systems, lighting, water heating, energy modeling, and more. These changes continue Seattle’s move towards a high-efficiency, carbon neutral building stock. Seattle City Light will present three...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Participatory Budgeting Advances

Office of Civil Rights to Move Forward on Engagement with Community on Next Steps. Seattle, WA — Councilmember Tammy J. Morales, (District 2, South Seattle and the C/ID) and her Council colleagues unanimously, 9-0 voted to release over $1 million to support the Participatory Budgeting process, which will ultimately fund the largest appropriation to support a people-directed investment process for community safety projects in Seattle’s history.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

SDCI Initial Plan Review Update

SDCI uses target review dates as a way to prioritize and assign projects. The target dates are based upon goals that we established for “typical” application and demand volumes. These dates help us balance our staffing levels to meet those “typical” goals. We may not be able to meet our target dates if we have an unusually high volume of work compared to our available staffing levels. Recently, the work volume has greatly outweighed our available staffing levels, and we are running longer on our initial review timeframes.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan, Council President González and Chair Mosqueda Launch ‘Seattle Rescue Plan’

American Recovery Act funding prioritizes homelessness, small businesses, direct assistance to workers and families, community health and equity. Seattle, WA — On Thursday Mayor Jenny A. Durkan, together with Council President M. Lorena González and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, announced the “Seattle Rescue Plan”, a $128.4 million package in federal recovery funds to aid Seattle’s recovery from the pandemic and COVID-related economic impacts.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Office of Labor Standards Invites Additional Public Comment on Changes to Select Administrative Rules Proposed for Seattle’s TNC Driver Deactivation Rights Ordinance

Public comments on proposed rules accepted until June 9, 2021. Seattle Office of Labor Standards Invites Additional Public Comment on Changes to Select Administrative Rules Proposed for Seattle’s TNC Driver Deactivation Rights Ordinance. Public comments on proposed rules accepted until June 9, 2021. Seattle, WA – (May 27, 2021) The...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

After More Than 76 Percent of Seattleites Begin Vaccination Process, Mayor Durkan Announces That the City of Seattle Fixed Vaccination Sites Will End Operations in June While Continuing Mobile And Pop-Ups

City of Seattle Has Administered More Than 230,000 Vaccinations as a Provider; 48 Percent of Those Vaccinated by City Identify As BIPOC, 15 Percent More Than Seattle Population. SODO to Serve as Sole Fixed City of Seattle Vaccination Site Through Summer. SEATTLE (May 26, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Sawant Credits Renter Rights Movement for Pushing Three Bills Through Council Committee, Over Resistance of Corporate Landlords

Full Council vote June 7; Sawant declares, ‘Today is an important step forward. Rank-and-file renters need to continue to fight to win these in City Council and to win our full Renters’ Bill of Rights, including rent control and canceling COVID debt’. Councilmember Kshama Sawant (District 3, Central Seattle), chair...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Fire Department Community Testing Site in SODO Will Now Also Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations

SEATTLE (May 25, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today announced that the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) Community Testing Site in SODO will now offer COVID-19 vaccinations alongside testing. The SODO Testing and Vaccination Site is a drive-through site with the capacity to administer at least 700 vaccinations per day, in addition to offering COVID-19 testing. The site is operated by SFD, and vaccinations are available immediately. The site will continue to operate well into summer.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

To Create a New Long-Term Testing Strategy, UW Medicine Opens COVID-19 Testing at City of Seattle Rainier Beach and West Seattle Vaccination Hubs

SEATTLE (May 24, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today announced that the City of Seattle and UW Medicine have partnered to create long-term COVID-19 testing availability at the City’s Rainier Beach and West Seattle Vaccination Hubs. UW Medicine has sited COVID-19 testing trailers at each hub, with appointments available immediately. These are self-swab tests where the patient conducts their own COVID-19 test under observation from a health care professional. Results are provided by UW Medicine within 24-48 hours.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

An Update On the City of Seattle’s Return to Office Plan

As the initial epicenter of COVID-19, our city workforce embarked upon a monumental endeavor to serve our community, including many employees who began working remotely full time. Throughout the past year, we have all had to adapt to a new normal as we worked together to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. While many were learning how to do jobs from home, so many of our City workers have been reporting to their worksites daily to deliver essential services to the people who live and work in Seattle. Our City workers have put in an incredible amount of work during an unprecedented year to keep this City running.