Leesburg, VA

Home of the Week: 17805 Sunrise View Ct., Leesburg

By John Battiston jbattiston@loudountimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis 65-year-old, custom-built home sits on what listing agent Vicky Noufal calls “one of the prettiest lots in Leesburg.” The three-bedroom beauty is currently listed for $1.175 million and includes no HOA fees. “You have to walk in to experience it, but it feels like a grand, old, historic home,”...

Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Leesburg, VALoudoun Times.com

Four businesses broken into across three western Loudoun towns early Monday

Local law enforcement agencies are investigating reports of a string of break-ins at businesses in Purcellville, Hamilton and Leesburg early Monday, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Officials said they are working to determine if the cases are related. The Purcellville Police Department responded to the 600 block of...
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Sterling, VAloudounnow.com

Sterling Apartment Building Fire Victims Get a Helping Hand

The families put out of their homes by a massive fire at a apartment building got a little help rebuilding their lives during an event at Guilford Elementary School in Sterling on Monday afternoon. The gifts from the community of food, household items and toys were capped off by a...
Virginia StateCommercial Observer

Driftwood Capital Acquires Hyatt Regency Fairfax Hotel in Virginia

Driftwood Capital, a Miami-based real estate investment company, has acquired the Hyatt Regency Fairfax, a 316-key hotel in Fairfax, Va., and will rebrand the property as a Hilton to be managed by Driftwood Hospitality Management. A joint venture between Songy Highroads and the Carlyle Group, which refinanced the property in...
Leesburg, VAloudounnow.com

Letter: Natalie Pien, Leesburg

Editor: The May 7 ransomeware attack on Colonial Pipeline reveals challenges not only to the U.S. cyber defenses, but also to the vulnerability of our energy system. A centralized system for delivering fossil fuels, generating electricity, and for distributing electricity is not secure. This ransomeware attack reveals just one of many potential weaknesses.
loudounnow.com

Lou Lou Boutiques Rebranding to Zest

West Federal Retail, the parent company of Lou Lou Boutiques, Crème de la Crème, Zest Clothing and Co, and Brick and Mortar, has announced plans to rebrand lou lou in Leesburg to Zest. Lou lou has been in Leesburg for almost 18 years. Originally focusing on ladies’ accessories, as customers...
Loudoun Times.com

Loudoun installs free Wi-Fi hot spot in Lovettsville

The Loudoun County Department of Information Technology has installed a new Wi-Fi hot spot for residents in western Loudoun, according to a recent release. The outdoor hot spot was installed at the Lovettsville Community Center, which is operated by the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services. The installation of...
loudounnow.com

Letter: Amy Manson, Leesburg

Editor: Like every other state in the country, the pandemic affected all sectors of the Virginia economy. Across the state, nearly 700,000 workers filed for unemployment, eliminating the gains of 500,000 jobs since the Great Recession. Unemployment nearly doubled from its pre-pandemic January 2020 rate of 3.4%. Across the state,...
loudounnow.com

More Murals Coming to Leesburg

In separate votes Tuesday night, the Leesburg Town Council gave the green light to two more mural projects in a downtown area that is expanding as a public art destination. One project will be a continuation of sorts of a recently completed mural project on an adjoining wall of the same building. A floral mural with the word “Flourish” emblazoned fills the west-facing wall on the town shop in the Liberty Street parking lot. Per a proposal by the same artist, Sagetopia owner Sung Hee Kim, a mural will continue on the building’s north-facing wall with a similar design and the word “Grow.”
Virginia StateInside Nova

Most Northern Virginia home-sellers getting more than they ask for

The real-estate frenzy across the Washington area continues to result in many properties selling for more than listing price, and the outer suburbs are seeing this trend most significantly. Sellers in Prince William County garnered 103 percent of original listing price for transactions that occurred in the first four months...
theburn.com

The Branch restaurant and entertainment center opening soon in Leesburg

Residents of Leesburg and surrounding communities will soon have a new, family friendly place to relax, bowl a few rounds and have lunch or dinner. It will be called The Branch, and it bills itself as a family entertainment center that will include a “16 lane bowling alley, arcade, restaurant and bar with indoor and outdoor dining.”
Loudoun County, VAMiddleburg Eccentric

HISTORIC PRESERVATION GRANTS CYCLE NOW OPEN

Since 1973 the Loudoun Preservation Society (LPS) has awarded over $800,000 in grants to non-profit organizations throughout Loudoun County to promote the historic preservation of Loudoun’s built historic landscape. The Loudoun Preservation Society is a citizen organization that raises the money on its own; grant amounts vary from year to year based on fundraising success and the general economy. The LPS grants have helped to promote dozens of small historic preservation, rehabilitation, and education projects for local organizations and historic properties in recent years including Oatlands, Aldie Mill, America’s Routes, the Lincoln Preservation Foundation, the Lovettsville Historical Society, the Virginia Piedmont Area Association, the Friends of Bluemont, the Waterford Foundation, the Westmoreland Davis Foundation, the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, the Thomas Balch Library, and several historic churches. Recent examples of projects receiving grants can be found on the LPS web site, www.preserveloudoun.org along with project guidelines.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Letter: C. Dulany Morison, Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association

Editor: The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association commends the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors for pursuing a zoning amendment to protect the historic village of St. Louis from inappropriate development that would endanger village residents. The threat of high-density development has raised immense concern from residents and preservation organizations across...
Leesburg, VAloudounnow.com

Doggie Daycare Wins Leesburg Council Approval

A former swim space at the Village at Leesburg is going to the dogs. The Town Council this week approved a special exception application for Playful Pack, which plans to use the former Swim Kids space for a doggie daycare and boarding facility, joining sister locations in Fairfax Station and McLean. A little more than 4,000 square feet of indoor space will be reserved for doggie daycare and overnight boarding, as well as 1,320 square feet of outdoor space in a rear yard for bathroom breaks and exercise.