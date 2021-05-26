Cancel
Grandview, WA

Memorial Day activities announced

 8 days ago

Grandview’s Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion has announced plans for Grandview’s Memorial Day activities this weekend. “Flags-In,” the placement of flags at the graves of veterans at the Grandview Cemetery, will occur at 8:00 AM on Saturday, May 29th. Citizens, veterans, Scouts and youth wishing to help are asked to meet the Legion graves registration team at the stage to pick up flags, maps and tools. Community members who may be concerned their veteran is not recognized are strongly encouraged to meet the team at that time to provide the location of the grave.

