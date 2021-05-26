Memorial Day activities announced

If you have someone with special needs in your home SunComm, the 9-1-1 and dispatch center has started a new program called Smart911. The free subscription based service allows people to give more helpful information to a 9-1-1 call taker that would help authorities deal with a person who has special needs. Local officials say that's the goal of the program to give first responders more information before they arrive at the scene. A press release from SunComm says "a household subscribing to Smart911 can add this information in a secure and protected application that would then show up to the call taker, who then can provide that information to first responders so they are aware of those special circumstances." Officials say it can also be used to provide more information that could benefit first responders alerting them to pets, gate and door codes that could make the response safer and faster.