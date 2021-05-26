Cancel
Prestonsburg, KY

Levisa Fork Paddlefest 2021 gets underway

By Floyd Chronicle, Times photos by Trevor Thacker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a day of fun for all Saturday as the City of Prestonsburg, Prestonsburg Tourism and the Prestonsburg Fire Department held the first PaddleFest of 2021, giving participants an opportunity to enjoy a day on the river. The boats were launched from the ramp in the bottom parking lot of Billy Ray's restaurant. Also on hand were park rangers from Jenny Wiley State Park. Ranger Chris Miller provided a safety talk prior to the event. Miller stressed the importance of water safety as well as, how to stay hydrated on the water. He also discussed proper function of life jackets, sunblock and how to avoid hypothermia, as water temperatures are still chilly. There were also two rescue boats on-hand, one to lead the pack and scout for debris, the other bringing up the rear in case of emergency. The Paddlefest events will be held through September. Visit, www.prestonsburgky.org for more information.

