New Hope for Women Increases Board and Hires Staff

New Hope for Women, now in its 40th year as Midcoast Maine’s only comprehensive Domestic Violence Resource Center, welcomes two individuals who are committed to the agency’s efforts to support those affected by domestic abuse, dating violence, and stalking. Cathy Landau-Painter joins the agency’s board. Her career spans the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. As a former partner of KPMG LLP, a global financial services firm, she was responsible for the firm’s domestic public policy agenda throughout the U.S. Prior to that, she was a key member of AARP’s regional and national leadership team. Cathy has extensive experience in governance, strategic planning, branding and public affairs. In addition to her interest in mediation, photography, and travel, Cathy volunteers with a number of diverse political and community organizations. She serves as a member of Camden’s Personnel Board, The Rideshare Company Board, Restorative Justice, and the Olympia Snowe Leadership Program. She holds a BA from the University of Hartford and an MPA from Harvard University’s JFK School of Government. Cathy lives in Camden with her husband Charles Mamane.