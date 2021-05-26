Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, ME

New Hope for Women Increases Board and Hires Staff

wiscassetnewspaper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Hope for Women, now in its 40th year as Midcoast Maine’s only comprehensive Domestic Violence Resource Center, welcomes two individuals who are committed to the agency’s efforts to support those affected by domestic abuse, dating violence, and stalking. Cathy Landau-Painter joins the agency’s board. Her career spans the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. As a former partner of KPMG LLP, a global financial services firm, she was responsible for the firm’s domestic public policy agenda throughout the U.S. Prior to that, she was a key member of AARP’s regional and national leadership team. Cathy has extensive experience in governance, strategic planning, branding and public affairs. In addition to her interest in mediation, photography, and travel, Cathy volunteers with a number of diverse political and community organizations. She serves as a member of Camden’s Personnel Board, The Rideshare Company Board, Restorative Justice, and the Olympia Snowe Leadership Program. She holds a BA from the University of Hartford and an MPA from Harvard University’s JFK School of Government. Cathy lives in Camden with her husband Charles Mamane.

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden, ME
Society
Camden, ME
Education
Local
Maine Society
County
Lincoln County, ME
City
Camden, ME
Local
Maine Education
Lincoln County, ME
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dating Violence#Domestic Abuse#Board Of Education#Community Education#Safety Board#Community Outreach#Financial Education#Midcoast Maine#Kpmg Llp#Personnel Board#Restorative Justice#Mpa#Harvard University#Support Groups#Public Policy#Individual Advocacy#Cathy Volunteers#Public Affairs#Collaboration#Governance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
AARP
Related
Maine Statemainebeacon.com

Tribes, youth, labor uniting behind Maine’s climate justice movement

Labor groups and environmentalists have not always seen eye-to-eye. Historically, when groups came together to stand against climate change or environmental degradation, labor unions — a reliable ally on many progressive causes — were often missing from those fights. “There’s ample history in Maine of paper mill workers and environmentalists...
Maine Statewabi.tv

Group calls for permanent child tax credit in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Making the new child tax credit permanent...that’s what a group representing families across the state is calling on Maine’s political leaders to do. Several people gathered at the federal building in Bangor on Monday. They held a brief rally to talk about what a permanent child...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine scored 39 out of 100 in a recent IT security review. That is alarming.

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. There are enough cyber threats out there in the world without the State of Maine accidentally posting roughly 20 people’s confidential mental...
Maine StateWMTW

Maine professor creates environmentally friendly disinfectant

ORONO, Maine — The federal government has awarded nearly $375,000 to a University of Maine engineering professor who is working to increase production of an environmentally friendly disinfectant. The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the money to William DeSisto, a professor of chemical and biomedical engineering at the university. The...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Husson joins growing list of private colleges in Maine to require COVID vaccine

Husson University has announced that it will require students returning for the fall semester to get the COVID-19 vaccine, joining a growing list of private colleges across Maine. The mandate by the college comes amid widespread availability of COVID-19 shots, university president Robert A. Clark said Friday, along with recommendations...
Camden, MEpenbaypilot.com

On the issues: Camden Select Board Candidate Sophie Romana

On June 8, voters in Camden will choose two of three candidates to serve a three-year term on the Camden Select Board. Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the town and region. Here, Candidate Sophie Romana discusses her position on various topics.
Lincoln County, MEboothbayregister.com

Tracking Midcoast vaccination rates

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its COVID-19 vaccination by ZIP code tacker. With the data update, the Maine CDC continues to urge all individuals in Maine — resident or not — to receive either two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Maine Statewiscassetnewspaper.com

May 17 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Each morning, the Maine CDC updates its COVID-19 data on its website with the latest coronavirus numbers from across the state. Knox County, since March 2020, has recorded 1,099 cases,...
Maine StateWPFO

Maine's Affordable Housing Crisis, watch Thursday at 7

Finding affordable housing in Maine is more difficult than ever. CBS13 is taking a closer look at the problem, the impact, and possible solutions. Join us for a CBS13 town hall on Maine’s Affordable Housing Crisis. Watch Thursday at 7 p.m. on CBS13 and wgme.com.
Maine StateSun-Journal

Bill would end use of restraint and seclusion in Maine schools

AUGUSTA — A bill before the Legislature that would prohibit schools in Maine from using restraints and seclusion rooms on students with behavioral disabilities came under fire Monday at a State House press conference. Parents of children with behavioral disabilities, special education teachers, administrators, behavioral specialists and others urged lawmakers...
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Maine Congressman Jared Golden Welcomes Baby Rosemary

Maine Congressman Jared Golden shared an addition to his family on social media on Saturday. Golden and wife, Isobelle Calderwood Moiles or Izzy, have welcomed a new baby girl into the world as of Friday, May 14th. They named the newborn Rosemary and is reportedly healthy. Mom and baby are doing good.
Maine Statechaindrugreview.com

Tom’s of Maine unveils new packaging

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Do Good. Work Hard. Not Just Talk. Happy People, Happy Planet. These may sound like catchy t-shirt slogans from the 1970s, but they’re actually part of the new activism-inspired packaging design unveiled by natural care leader Tom’s of Maine, a socially responsible company that emerged amidst the many vibrant movements of the decade.
Maine Stateq1065.fm

Bangor, Maine News Update: May 17, 2021

The Maine CDC reports 292 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Governor Mills announced on Friday that the indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated people will be dropped on May 24th, while it’s suggested that people who have not received the vaccine still wear face coverings. The Maine Department of Education will make its own ruling about face coverings in schools.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Solar power is a boon for Maine farmers

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Toby Whitman is the owner of Whitman’s Hidden Meadow Farm in West Paris. Farmers have always used the sun to grow things. At our...