Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Pictures: Chelsea Train Ahead of Champions League Final - Mendy, Kante & Pulisic All Involved

By Matt Debono
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Chelsea trained at their Cobham training base on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday night against Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel's side fly out to Portugal for Saturday's final on May 29 against Pep Guardiola's men at the Estádio do Dragão for the all-English final.

He gave his side time off until Wednesday to 'mentally recover' ahead of the big clash, but they returned to the training pitches to begin their preparations for Saturday's showdown.

ICYMI: Gallery of Chelsea's training session at Cobham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILeRq_0aCFDJ0O00

Any players of note training?

Tuchel received a huge boost on Wednesday when the Blues trained ahead of the final. Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante both trained and were involved with the rest of the squad. They both did a session on their own after the team session as well.

The Chelsea boss was desperate for Mendy to be fit as he admitted on Monday that his condition would be watched throughout the week.

"The latest update is we still have hope that he joins training on Wednesday, that he joins the group," said Tuchel on Monday - his wishes have come true.

"Edou will play if he's fit. And if he's not fit on Wednesday, we will try Thursday, and if not then we will try Friday. We will be reasonable and take responsibility for the decision.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
99
Followers
836
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulisic#Manchester City#The Champions League#Est Dio#Icymi#Cobham#Twitter Facebook#Time#Men#Note Training#Hope#Pictures#Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Comment: Champions League Catharsis Is King for Thomas Tuchel and Thiago Silva

The dominant media narrative heading into the Champions League final is all about Manchester City, yet the stars are aligning on a fairytale for a Chelsea duo. It is easy to get wrapped up in the storm of hysteria around the Blues' opponents looking to secure '#1'. Indeed, it's easy to empathise - Chelsea supporters will remember what the satisfaction of that first Champions League feels like.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Man City - Chelsea's UCL Final Opponents Put Under the Microscope

Chelsea face off against Pep Guardiola's title-winning side on Saturday in the second all-English Champions League final tie in three years. The Cityzens enter the clash on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of Everton as they sealed their third Premier League crown in four seasons with club legend Sergio Agüero set to make his final appearance for the Sky Blues in Porto.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid score: Timo Werner, Mason Mount fire Blues into all-English Champions League final

Chelsea set up an all-English Champions League final with Manchester City as goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount earned them a 2-0 win over Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge. The Blues deserved no less than a 3-1 aggregate win against the Spanish giants. Across the course of 180 minutes Madrid were consistently inferior by a significant margin and it was only the profligacy of Chelsea across both legs that kept this from being a humbling for Zinedine Zidane's men.
Premier LeagueDeadspin

N’Golo Kante wrecked Real Madrid

When Chelsea were struggling under Frank Lampard, I was one of many who wondered what exactly they could get out of N’Golo Kante at 30. It was fair to ruminate if he could be the one-man typhoon in the center of midfield that he had been for Premier League-winning sides at Leicester and Chelsea. It was said of that miracle Leicester team in 2016 that they had a three-man midfield — Danny Drinkwater, Kante, and Kante. It’s kind of telling that since being separated from Kante, Drinkwater has gone from England international to now appearing at a gas station near you.
Premier Leaguecaughtoffside.com

“Real Madrid could not handle him” – Chelsea star looks a “different player” under Thomas Tuchel, says Blues legend

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has reflected on the Blues’ 2-0 win over Real Madrid last night, reserving special praise for three players in particular. Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Hudson said he was hugely impressed with Kai Havertz, N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount, all of whom undoubtedly played key roles for Chelsea in their Champions League semi-final success.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

The key areas Chelsea must strengthen after Champions League disappointment

As Chelsea’s players and staff trudged off the field in Gothenburg after watching Barcelona lift the Women’s Champions League trophy, the pain on their faces was clear to see. Just seven days earlier they had been singing Queen’s ‘We are the champions’, after clinching their fourth league title. In Sweden they found themselves looking on forlornly as Barcelona danced to the same tune.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea: Spare a thought for Jorginho amid another Kante masterclass

There’s an old adage reserved for the very best in football that probably, like all old adages ostensibly saved for the very best in football, gets banded about far too often. “He’d get in any team in the world, Clive/Macca/Martin, and he’d make em better.” As adages go, it’s a good one because—if used correctly—it’s a genuine barometer for quality and functionality within a team. In a way, it’s kind of like the All-NBA first team; some people use it to cram a bunch of similar players into one team, while others calibrate it with genuine team chemistry in mind. In any case, however you’re doing it, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante fits the bill. He would get in any team in the world right now, and he would undeniably make them better.
UEFAchelseafc.com

Kante and Werner on an ‘incredible’ performance and ‘special’ final

N’Golo Kante and Timo Werner have revealed what they felt was the key to victory over Real Madrid and what it means to reach the Champions League final with Chelsea. Werner got the scoring underway with the opening goal at Stamford Bridge as we finished the job from the first leg, winning 2-0 on the night to complete a 3-1 aggregate victory and tee up an all-English final against Manchester City in Istanbul.
UEFABleacher Report

Top Winners and Losers After Wednesday's Champions League Semifinal Leg-2 Results

The UEFA Champions League final is set, and it will be an English Premier League affair. Chelsea beat Real Madrid 2-0 on Wednesday and 3-1 on aggregate, clinching a spot in the final, where Manchester City awaits. Timo Werner answered his critics by scoring the opener in the first half, while Mason Mount put the matchup to rest with a late goal in the second half.