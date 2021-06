If you're looking for the best Samsung SSD (solid state drive), your search is going to be both fruitful and short. This is because Samsung make only three external SSDs – the Samsung T5, the Samsung T7, and the Samsung X5. They're all industry-leading: The entry level, fast and reliable Samsung T5; the interactive T7; and finally the high end X5. We detail all you need to know about all three below, as well as the very best prices you can currently get them.