Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

A closer look at Google’s spring data and analytics rollouts

By Tony Baer (dbInsight)
ZDNet
 17 days ago

As Natalie Gagliordi covered in her report this morning, Google is announcing previews of a trio of new data and analytics services that are filling some key gaps in its portfolio, addressing real-time integration, data sharing, and governance. The common thread is about connectivity to existing databases, both on-premises and in the cloud, and establishing a new fabric for Google's analytic services that will provide a common backplane for data discovery, security, and governance.

www.zdnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Visualization#Data Analytics#Google Analytics#Data Integration#First Data#Analytics Hub#Cdc#Oracle#Mysql#Cloud Sql#Google Cloud Storage#Google Datastream#Google Cloud#Postgresql#Aws#Azure Dms#Ga#Sql Server#Informatica#Google Cloud Data Catalog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
Softwarethemanufacturingconnection.com

Proprietary Software Is An Evolutionary DeadEnd

The thing that gets everyone working together, each person doing their own self-interested thing, makes the whole better. This was Matt Mullenweg, WordPress founder and CEO of Automattic, on his podcast Distributed discussing distribute work and open source software. WordPress.org is an open source content management tool. WordPress.com is a...
ComputersTechRepublic

Terraform 1.0 takes DevOps to Multicloud

DevOps revolutionized how we managed servers, and HashiCorp's Terraform promises to do the same for multicloud installations. Remember how you used to run servers? Tweaking settings by hand, writing shell scripts and making a home in the server room? Then along came DevOps programs such as Ansible, Chef and Puppet, and sysadmin life became much easier. More recently we've started using not just a single public cloud, but multiple clouds (multicloud). And, whoops, while managing a single cloud is work, it's not that much trouble, but managing multicloud… that's another story. But, now years in the making HashiCorp's open-source Terraform 1.0, is finally out, and it's brought DevOps' infrastructure-as-code approach to clouds.
Technologydevgenius.io

Amazon Web Services Vs. Microsoft Azure Vs. Google Cloud Platform

1) — Currently, three prominent cloud service providers dominate the industry: Microsoft Azure (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (AWS), and Amazon Web Services (AWS). While the cloud computing market is flooded with cloud service providers, AWS, Azure, and Google (GCP) retain the top three positions. While Microsoft Azure and Google continue to grow and expand, AWS remains at the front when dominating market share. — [Sources: 4, 9]
TechnologyEntrepreneur

Learn How to Optimize Google Analytics, Sheets, and More for Your Business to Succeed

Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with one of our Franchise Advisors today and we’ll help you start building your franchise organization. Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Technologyinforisktoday.com

TeamTNT Reportedly Eyes Credentials of AWS, Google Cloud

Cryptojacking group TeamTNT is leveraging compromised Amazon Web Services credentials to attack its cloud environments via the platform’s application programming interface, according to a report by Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks. “TeamTNT operations have targeted and, after compromise, exfiltrated AWS credentials, targeted Kubernetes clusters and created new malware called...
Minoritieswindowscentral.com

Take a closer look at Microsoft's Pride Skin for Surface

Microsoft has a large collection of Pride products and themes for Pride Month 2021. You can get Pride-themed Surface skins, Xbox gear, and themes and skins for several apps. Microsoft is also donating $150,000 to organizations that support LGBTQI+ communities. June is Pride Month, and Microsoft is celebrating in a...
Businessgrocerydive.com

Hy-Vee links with Google on digital services

Hy-Vee announced Wednesday it has signed a multi-year deal with Google Cloud for a suite of digital services that will be implemented in stores and online. The services powered by Google Cloud will make Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online shopping platform easier for customers to use, integrate the grocer’s virtual dietitian services and help shoppers schedule vaccine appointments online.
Softwareblog.google

Get privacy-safe customer insights with Google Analytics

At this year’s Google Marketing Livestream, we shared the latest updates coming to the new Google Analytics, the next generation of Analytics designed for the future of measurement. Get privacy-safe customer insights using machine learning. With new privacy-safe solutions, Google is helping advertisers preserve marketing measurement while respecting user consent...
Businessnewpaper24.com

Cognizant types unit devoted to Google Cloud – NEWPAPER24

Cognizant has arrange a brand new, devoted Google Enterprise Group (GBG) to assist speed up the cloud modernisation journeys of shared prospects. The GBG expands Cognizant’s long-standing relationship with Google Cloud. It extends mixed service capabilities and joint options growth to speed up shopper cloud transformation and meet the evolving wants of immediately’s companies, Cognizant mentioned.
Economytowardsdatascience.com

Don’t Be “Data-Driven.” Be Analytics-Driven.

Here are some practical steps you can take to get there. I hear you groaning at your screen already. Let’s talk about what this phrase means these days, what we as data scientists and analysts really want it to mean, and how to bridge that gap. Read this before you respond to your next ad-hoc request.
Computerscoursera.org

Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate

Prepare for a new career in the high-growth field of data analytics, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and have the opportunity to connect with top employers. There are 337,400 U.S. job openings in data analytics with a $67,900 average entry-level salary.¹ Data analytics is the collection, transformation, and organization of data in order to draw conclusions, make predictions, and drive informed decision making. Over 8 courses, gain in-demand skills that prepare you for an entry-level job. You’ll learn from Google employees whose foundations in data analytics served as launchpads for their own careers. At under 10 hours per week, you can complete the certificate in less than 6 months. You’ll prepare yourself for jobs that include junior or associate data analyst, database administrator, and more. Upon completion of the certificate, you can directly apply for jobs with Google and over 130 U.S. employers, including Walmart, Best Buy, Astreya. 82% of Google Career Certificate graduates report a positive career outcome like a new job, promotion, or raise within 6 months.² Check out all Google Career Certificates here. ¹Burning Glass: Labor Insight (Last 12 Months: Feb. 1, 2020 - Jan. 31, 2021) ²Coursera Learner Outcome Survey, all time for Google IT Support Certificate. Data is collected via on-platform surveys or email and is cumulative from Jan 2018 - Jan 2021.
InternetSearchengineland.com

Google’s June 2021 core update was slow to roll out; here is what the data providers saw

On June 2nd, Google began rolling out the June 2021 core update. Early data seems to show the rollout was mostly felt a few days after it began rolling out, but as Google has said, it can take up to two weeks to fully roll out. Based on everything we have seen so far this update took longer to roll out that prior updates, more spread out when compared to the December 2020 core update – which was a big one. To be clear, if your site was impacted by this June 2021 core update, then for you, the update was likely a big one.
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Google gets closer to dropping 'Hey Google' for some Assistant tasks

An activation phrase, like "OK Google," "Hey Siri," or "shut the hell up Bixby," has been a core element of the digital assistant ever since Google started this stuff up years ago. But soon it might not be necessary, at least for specific interactions where it makes sense. A recent app teardown indicates that Google is working on dynamically listening for commands based on recent events, doing away with the need for the precursor command.
Softwarethe-newshub.com

Pros and Cons of Google Analytics

Every marketer is aware that tracking digital analytics is crucial to enhance their online business. Google Analytics is the best and widely used tool for tracking business activities online. It has numerous data to give information on website audience, website acquisition, conversion metrics, and audience behavior on a site. Furthermore, it keeps a real-time view of the audience on all websites.
Softwaregitconnected.com

Spring Data — Transactional Caveats

Spring is the most popular Java framework. It has lots of out-of-box solutions for web, security, caching, and data access. Spring Data especially makes the life of a developer much easier. We don’t have to worry about database connections and transaction management. The framework does the job. But the fact that it hides some important details from us may lead to hard-tracking bugs and issues. So, let’s deep dive into @Transactional annotation.
BusinessComputer Weekly

BT claims £2m in savings with Qlik data analytics

BT says it has secured £2m in cost savings by putting Qlik data analytics in the hands of 1,200 of BT’s Consumer workers. The telecoms supplier said it had been relying on Excel for data analysis, in a statement, using just 5% of the data from its 30 million customers for decision-making.