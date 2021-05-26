Cancel
Premier League

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan Exit Fuels Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Return

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15uRgm_0aCFDEal00

Chelsea's bid to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer from Inter Milan has strengthened after Antonio Conte departed his role as manager.

The former Blues boss guided his side to the Scudetto this term for the first time in 11 but has left just days after the season came to an end.

Conte received a £6 million pay off, as per Fabrizio Romano, after he left due to clashing with the club over their plans to sell around €80 million worth of players this summer due to their poor financial situation.

Conte's departure now draws heavy attention on the future of Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea have been linked with a re-union with the 28-year-old, who they sold back in 2014 to Everton.

Seven years on and a return to west London could be on the cards. Lukaku is among the striking targets at the club alongside Erling Haaland and Harry Kane who both look unlikely.

It has been previously reported that Milan could sell for a fee around €80 million this summer, with the Blues already being in touch with Lukaku's agent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQtxq_0aCFDEal00
(Photo by Piero Cruciatti/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Now Conte has left, Lukaku could look to leave Inter this summer, leaving him primed for a return to Stamford Bridge,

What has Romelu Lukaku previously said about Chelsea?

When he joined Chelsea back in 2011, he said: "The fans… the players… it's just my dream team," when replying to questions over his favourite thing at the club.

He added: "I think I am entering a team full of experienced guys and winners. And I'm very happy about that."

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
100
Followers
836
Post
59K+
Views
Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
