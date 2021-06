This past Sunday, at the end of the N.B.A.’s regular season, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 113–101. With the win, the Warriors—who, without their star, Stephen Curry, as they were nearly all of last season and for several games this spring, are a very bad basketball team—secured the eighth seed in the Western Conference, ahead of the Grizzlies, who finished ninth. In any other season, that would have given the Warriors the final spot in the playoffs. This year, though, the introduction of a play-in tournament—in which the seventh and eighth seeds played each other for the seventh seed, and the loser of that game took on the winner of a game between the ninth and tenth seeds for a chance to make the playoffs—meant that both the Warriors and the Grizzlies were headed for an extra game or two. The last day of the season was, in that sense, meaningless.