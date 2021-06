Strawberries have caps, not hulls. At most pick your own fields, you can purchase strawberry capers that will make taking the caps off fresh strawberries much easier. Never run water over strawberries because this makes them mushy and destroys their small seeds. Always run cold water in the sink and place a quart of capped strawberries at a time in the sink of water and then remove berries and place on a towel to drain. Gently place the whole berries in plastic quart containers until half an inch from top of container. Repeat the process with each quart. Do not pack berries tightly in the plastic containers. When you get ready for a quart of frozen strawberries from the freezer, they will taste almost like fresh.