Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Ondrej Kudela fails to overturn 10-match ban for racially abusing Glen Kamara

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIVql_0aCFD8Ne00
Rangers’ Glen Kamara (left) was allegedly racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela (PA Wire)

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela will miss Euro 2020 after UEFA rejected his appeal against a 10-game ban for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

The Czech Republic international had hoped to play a part in this summer’s tournament, which will see Jaroslav Silhavy’s team take on Scotland at Hampden in their Group D opener on June 14.

But European football’s governing body has stood firm on its punishment after finding Kudela guilty of shouting a racial slur into Kamara’s ear during an explosive Europa League tie at Ibrox in March.

“The appeal lodged by Mr Ondrej Kudela has been dismissed,” UEFA said in a statement.

“Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body’s (CEDB) decision of 14 April 2021 is confirmed.

“The CEDB had decided to suspend Slavia Praha player, Mr Ondrej Kudela, for the next 10 UEFA club and representative team competition matches for which he would otherwise be eligible to play, for racist behaviour.”

Rangers insisted Kamara had been “vindicated” by UEFA’s original decision to ban Kudela when it was announced in April.

But the Finland international’s lawyer Aamer Anwar accused UEFA of issuing a “token” punishment after calling for Kudela to be kicked out of football for a year.

That is a stance he has reiterated even though he welcomes news Kudela’s appeal has been rejected.

He tweeted: “Whilst the decision of @UEFA to uphold the 10-match ban against Kudela for his racist abuse of @GlenKamara4 is welcomed – the ban smacks of tokenism & in reality UEFA has failed to take any real action against racism, meanwhile my client is yet to receive a full apology.”

He added on Sky Sports: “This club needs to look at itself and also UEFA needs to look at itself.

“Add the conduct of the fans, add the conduct of the club, and the fact the club has still not issued a fulsome apology to Glen Kamara – that is the very least Glen deserves.

“They should have a minimum one-year ban for players when it comes to this and they should be fining clubs substantial amounts so it actually damages the pocket.

“UEFA is like an oil tanker that would take hours or days to shift but if, for instance, somebody is setting up a Super League UEFA will move almost instantaneously and threaten all sorts of punishments and sanctions.

“When it comes to racism it’s very tokenistic – it’s take the knee, fly the banner, put up a slogan and think that’s it, job done. It’s not job done.”

The last-16 clash at Ibrox on March 18 exploded into controversy when Kudela allegedly called Kamara a “f****** monkey” just moments before the full-time whistle.

The claims were corroborated by Kamara’s team-mate Bongani Zungu, but Kudela insisted he was innocent, maintaining he had only said: “You f****** guy”.

Kudela has already served a one-game ban against quarter-final opponents Arsenal.

But he will now have to sit out this summer’s European Championship, which will see the Czechs take on Steve Clarke’s Scots and Croatia at Hampden before travelling to Wembley to play England.

Silhavy, whose team will be based at Scotland’s Oriam National Performance Centre on the outskirts of Edinburgh for the tournament, has been waiting for the outcome of the appeal before finalising his 26-man squad.

Speaking earlier this week, he said: “We still have hope Ondrej Kudela can play. I believe it makes sense to wait until the last possible moment to name the squad.

“I have three defenders on standby, where I will choose one if he is unavailable.”

Kamara has also been banned for three matches after being found guilty of assaulting Kudela in the tunnel after the game.

However, his suspension only covers UEFA club competitions, meaning the 25-year-old will be eligible to represent Finland at the Euros.

His Rangers team-mate Kemar Roofe also failed with an appeal against the four-match suspension he received for a horror tackle on Ondrej Kolar which left the Slavia keeper with a fractured skull.

The Rangers first team were joined by boss Steven Gerrard in a social media boycott after the incident unleashed a wave of racial abuse online.

A Police Scotland investigation into Kudela’s actions and events in the tunnel after the match is ongoing.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bongani Zungu
Person
Glen Kamara
Person
Kemar Roofe
Person
Aamer Anwar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#England#Racism#Racial Slur#European#Europa League#Ibrox#Glenkamara4#Sky Sports#Super League#Czechs#Uefa Control#Slavia Praha#Mr Ondrej Kudela#10 Match Ban#News Kudela#Racist Behaviour#Disciplinary Body#Uefa Club Competitions#Reality Uefa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Country
Finland
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Society
Country
Scotland
News Break
Sports
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
newschain

Kick It Out asks England fans who booed players taking a knee to show support

Kick It Out has urged England fans who booed when players took a knee ahead of Wednesday’s friendly win over Austria to unite and support the fight against racism. After renditions of ‘Football’s Coming Home’ and the national anthems, there were audible jeers as the players took the knee at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium – the first time an England side have made the anti-racism gesture in front of a home crowd.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Dutch draw showed Scotland’s squad strength – Steve Clarke

Steve Clarke claimed the strength of Scotland’s Euro 2020 squad was demonstrated in the encouraging 2-2 draw against Holland in Portugal. The national team boss opted to leave six players – David Marshall, Stephen O’Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Grant Hanley, John McGinn and Che Adams – behind in Spain, where they had been in a training camp, following John Fleck’s positive Covid-19 test.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Depleted Scotland claim encouraging draw against Holland

A weakened Scotland side showed their mettle with an encouraging 2-2 draw against Holland in Portugal. Boss Steve Clarke have opted to leave six players – David Marshall, Stephen O’Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Grant Hanley, John McGinn and Che Adams – behind in Spain, where they had been in a training camp, following John Fleck’s positive Covid-19 test.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Rashford receives barrage of racial abuse online after Europa loss

(Reuters) - Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said he been subjected to "at least 70 racial slurs" on social media following Wednesday's defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final. United were beaten by Villarreal 11-10 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw following extra time in Gdansk. "At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far," Rashford tweeted https://twitter.com/MarcusRashford/status/1397693999872421888. "For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying."
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

UEFA dismisses Kudela ban appeal, Czech defender to miss Euro 2020

An appeal filed by Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela against his 10-match ban from UEFA for racist behaviour has been dismissed, Europe's soccer governing body said on Wednesday. Kudela was banned for 10 UEFA club and national team competition games after Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused...
MinoritiesWorld Soccer Talk

Rashford racially abused online following Man Utd Europa defeat

London (AFP) – Marcus Rashford says he was racially abused on social media following Manchester United’s defeat in the Europa League final. The 23-year-old, who has previously been a victim of online attacks, said he had received “at least 70 racial slurs” following United’s penalty shootout loss to Villarreal in Gdansk on Wednesday.
MinoritiesThe Guardian

Marcus Rashford reports racial abuse to police after Europa League loss

Marcus Rashford has reported private messages to police and is cooperating with investigations after he was subject to another tide of racist abuse on social media. The Manchester United forward said he had received more than 70 abusive messages online following his team’s defeat in Wednesday night’s Europa League final against Villarreal. Those messages have been passed to police via the club.
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

Kudela’s racism ban upheld, Czech to miss Euro 2020

Lausanne (AFP) – Czech defender Ondrej Kudela’s appeal against a 10-match racism ban has been rejected and he will miss Euro 2020, UEFA announced on Wednesday. The Slavia Prague centre-back was handed the suspension by European football’s governing body for racially abusing Rangers player Glen Kamara in a Europa League match on March 18.
Minorities90min.com

Raheem Sterling & Kyle Walker racially abused after Champions League final

Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker were racially abused following Manchester City's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday. The City pair were sent monkey emojis on Instagram just days after Manchester United's Marcus Rashford was subject to the same vile treatment after the Europa League final. A spokesperson for...
Premier LeagueBBC

Rio Ferdinand: Former England defender racially abused at Wolves

A fan has been arrested after Rio Ferdinand was racially abused during Manchester United's win at Wolves. West Midlands Police confirmed a 31-year-old man had been arrested "after a racist gesture was directed" at the former England defender and that they "do not tolerate hate crime". Ferdinand tweeted about the...
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

Kudela to take UEFA racism ban to CAS

Prague (AFP) – Czech defender Ondrej Kudela, banned for 10 matches for racism, will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after UEFA rejected his appeal, his lawyer Rene Cienciala said on Thursday. The Slavia Prague centre-back was suspended by European football’s governing body for racially abusing Rangers...
UEFABBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Scotland, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Ross County, Hearts

Former Celtic striker and current Belgium assistant Shaun Maloney is being lined up for a key strategic role in the Parkhead restructure under incoming manager Ange Postecoglou. (Daily Record) Celtic have no concerns over Postecoglou's coaching status - despite claims the Aussie doesn't not posses the required Uefa badges -...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Robertson tips Billy Gilmour to be hungrier after Champions League win

The appearance of two Champions League winners in Scotland’s Euro 2020 squad has boosted the morale of a previously beleaguered football nation. The captain, Andy Robertson, has tipped Billy Gilmour, who claimed the medal as an unused substitute for Chelsea last Saturday, to build upon this taste of success. The...
Soccer67hailhail.com

Next Celtic manager should resist bids for Karamoko Dembele

In news that Celtic fans absolutely didn’t expect yesterday, Danish team Nordsjaelland are keen on signing Karamoko Dembele. Now, before we get into “Farmer’s league”, “my Nan” territory, the standard in Denmark is decent. It’d be a glass houses/stones exercise to suggest that a Danish club couldn’t steer one of our young stars away. While it doesn’t seem entirely likely, it’s hardly the case that it couldn’t happen. So we need to rid ourselves of any complacency here.
Soccer67hailhail.com

Report: Bayer Leverkusen interested in Celtic defender Kris Ajer

Bayer Leverkusen have already made enquiries over Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, according to the Glasgow Times. Ajer is into the final year of his contract at Celtic Park and looks destined to leave. In the past, it’s been claimed that the Norwegian international had identified Newcastle United as his next destination [Scottish Daily Mail, print edition, 29/04, back page].