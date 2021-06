WASHINGTON – At 23 and about to reach the early pinnacle of his young NBA career, Rui Hachimura felt more as though he was back in college. Such was the rigor of his preparation ahead of his first playoff game with the Washington Wizards on Sunday. As he focused on video of the Philadelphia 76ers, Hachimura couldn’t help but think back to his days at Gonzaga, where he played fewer games against fewer teams and had ample time to pore over film and scouting reports on a single opponent.