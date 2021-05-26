Cancel
Adrien Silva's first Serie A goal

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43W9Ke_0aCFCtEZ00

Watch the first Serie A goal scored by Adrien Silva wearing the Sampdoria shirt. The former Leicester City player found the net against Roma in May 2021.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrien Silva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roma#Leicester City#First Serie A
