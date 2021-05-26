Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Founder of NFT Project DIGITALAX Explains how Web 3.0 Is Enabling Digital Fashion and a Metaverse with Mod Culture

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe recently caught up with Emma-Jane MacKinnon-Lee, Founder of DIGITALAX, an NFT-based digital fashion project. Last month, DIGITALAX teamed up with Polygon, formerly Matic Network, to issue “a hybrid digital and physical fashion line.” The collaboration is focused around the idea of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as memes, “being a gateway and an integral part of the sustainable digital metaverse.”

www.crowdfundinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Fashion Industry#Fashion Brands#Digital Content#Digital Art#Digital Gaming#Web Culture#Dynamic Content#Nft Project#Matic Network#Digifizzy#Metaverse#House#Espa#Nft Metadata#Mod Culture#Digital Inventory#Native Digital Realms#Fashion Consumers#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Internet
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Minecraft
Related
MLBdecrypt.co

Dapper Leads Funding for Pop Culture NFT Collectibles Platform Tibles

A new pop culture NFT marketplace called Tibles will launch on Dapper Labs’ Flow blockchain this year. Dapper led the $1.14 million seed funding round for the startup, which comes from a veteran of Topps and Quidd. Dapper Labs’ NBA Top Shot has been one of the big winners of...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

20 Digital Fashion Innovations

The way consumers discover, shop for and try on clothing and accessories is changing and people are no longer just purchasing physical garments but virtual fashion too, as these digital fashion innovations exemplify. Ultra-exclusive digital fashion designs are being released as NFTs that help to put power back into the...
Economysecurities.io

Was The NFT Mania Fuelled By Collectibles Culture?

Collectibles by definition is an item valued by collectors. As history has shown, people are collecting everything from jars, sunglasses, vinyl to baseball cards, and most recently, lines of code. With digitization in full swing, physical collectible items have converged towards the digital medium. Examples of rare in-game items being collected and traded reiterate collectibles have not lost their value.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Joachim De Koning: Founder of Netherlands based Blockchain Platform hybrix Explains how they Empower Users to Gain Control of their Finances

We recently connected with Joachim De Koning, the Founder of hybrix, a Utrecht, Netherlands-based company offering a technically borderless cross-ledger (or cross blockchain) platform where users can swap, store, build, explore, and conduct asset transfers across different distributed ledger tech (DLT) networks. Joachim explained how his multi-ledger project enables seamless...
Designers & CollectionsFreethink

Virtual Gucci and the Future of Digital Fashion

This article is an installment of The Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. In honor of Gucci's 100th Anniversary, the iconic brand has launched Garden Archetypes, an immersive experience in Florence...
Beauty & Fashionlampasasdispatchrecord.com

4-H Fashion Storyboard goes digital this year

The purpose of the Fashion Storyboard contest is to give 4-H members an opportunity to create graphic illustrations of their original design. It also provides members an opportunity to gain knowledge about the career responsibilities of a designer and illustrator, to enhance creativity and originality, and to develop visual communication skills. This year, 4-H members can plan out their…
EconomyThe Next Web

How to make it as a ‘non-specialist’ founder

Andrea is TNW’s Branded Content Editor and, as a writer, she’s covered a wide range of topics from ClimateTech to AI and gender bias. She's (show all) What do you need to start a successful business? Common sense would say business smarts and of course the know-how to succeed in your industry. But what if you only have the former?
CelebritiesPosted by
TheStreet

NFT Blue, Leader In NFT Rights Management, Readies Albert Einstein Tribute NFT Project With Edutainment Group Studyum.io

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFT Blue,the Beverly Hills-based world leader in NFT (non fungible tokens) digital assets rights management, is excited to announce an exclusive collaboration which has created a stunning crypto-art portrait of Albert Einstein. This commemorative digital artwork is being launched by the new blockchain-powered video edtech network, Studyum.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

The Sandbox received $88.88 million in financing: NFT sandbox Metaverse, MAU 1 million

[GameLook special manuscript, please indicate the source for reprinting]. GameLook report/As one of the hottest topics in the industry recently, Metaverse has attracted the attention of multiple fields such as games, technology and investment. As the topic heats up, we see more and more teams begin to try to create different versions of Metaverse, such as Facebook’s Horizon, Sony’s Dreams Universe, and even the VR version of “Beijing East Village” created by art collectors.
Economysecuritytoday.com

How a Culture of Identity Governance Drives Success in Digital Transformation

Digital Transformation (DX) should be an important area of strategic focus for companies that want to grow and thrive in a changing world. It’s not easy, though. DX takes a focused blend of people, process and technology. It also requires an organization’s governance process to adapt and become more rigorous, especially around identity management.
Internetthehighlandsun.com

How Gather is Developing an Ad-Free Web

Everyone is familiar with the modern web experience. Use a site that you don’t pay a subscription for, you’ll be served advertisements. Use a site you pay a subscription for, you often still get served advertisements. This traditional and outdated model is shattered by users of Gather Network. As a user, once you opt into a Gather site, you are paid based on time spent on the app or website as the site is paid for having you browse. The user is not served a single advertisement while perusing the site.
Video Gamestopwirenews.com

Illuvium’s Kieran Warwick Joins First NFT Summit in the Metaverse

Kieran Warwick, co-founder of AAA blockchain game Illuvium, will be speaking at the upcoming NFT Summit. The event is the first to take place virtually from Decentraland and will be streamed live from June 1st to June 2nd. There, Warwick will be sharing his insights on the potential of NFTs for gaming.
SoftwareInsideARM

Credit Eco to Go: Machine Learning—The Results are In: Consumers Really Do Respond Better to Digital Communications

Since the start of the pandemic, the financial services industry, including the accounts receivable management (ARM) industry, has predicted that the use of technology to contact consumers will grow exponentially. That prediction came true, but Firstsource Solutions, a leading provider of business process solutions to more than 100 global businesses, has been using email and text to contact consumers since 2017. Arjun Mitra, President of Global Collections, stops by CreditEcoToGo to discuss the success of his company’s platform. The results show that consumers are far better off in resolving their financial issues on their own terms.
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

EdgeCortix Collaborates with Cadence to Accelerate AI Chip Design

-- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that EdgeCortix, Inc., a leading innovator, focused on artificial intelligence (AI) driven software and hardware acceleration solutions, specially designed for edge computing scenarios, has deployed multiple Cadence® verification and digital tools to accelerate the design and verification of its edge AI chips. In particular, the Cadence Verification IP (VIP) for the Arm® AMBA® 3/4 AXI standard and faster simulation performance with Cadence XceliumTM Logic Simulation, enabled EdgeCortix to shorten its verification environment's development to less than a month, while the Cadence GenusTM Synthesis Solution and JoulesTM RTL Power Solution delivered a 2X reduction in power analysis time with better power, performance, and area (PPA).
Designers & Collectionsvoguebusiness.com

Startup spotlight: How digital fashion brand Auroboros is breaking through

Auroboros is blooming. This month, the experimental design duo made up of Paula Sello and Alissa Aulbekova will become the first to show a digital-only ready-to-wear collection at a major global fashion week. Auroboros will show a 14-piece collection via a virtual show during London Fashion Week’s DiscoveryLAB, an immersive platform for emerging brands, on 12 June, joining a small group of other ready-to-wear brands that have been in business for less than three years.