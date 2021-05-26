I Saw it in the Sun: May 26, 2021

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: MLS# 251297 Usable 24.5 acres is cross-fenced and is set up with a 50 ft horse training pen, hitching post and numerous frost free hydrants for year round water supply.New well and pump puts out 25 qpm with a new water pressure tank in the 12x16 pump house. Pump house has a cement floor, with added linoleumflooring, a water heater, laundry sink with lots of free space for many possibilities; arts, crafts, hobby work, garage band. In addition, there is a wind-resistant Quonset hut barn and 2 loafing sheds on the property. Barn also has a separate insulated tool and/or tack room. Quonset hut has 220/240 service for high power tools, and the property has 2 50 am RV or electric car outlets. No visible neighbors and only a little less than an hour's drive from the Tri-Cities, 15 minutes to Hanford. Property borders on Government land to the east. Pastures on the property are fenced and cross-fenced and prime for building trails as well. The wood burning fireplace keeps the home toasty warm. Kitchen has new SS wall oven. The huge backyard is fenced for dogs and the garden produces enough harvest to be self sufficient. Build your dream house on this oasis!/Ruth Dingfield/CELL: 509-899-2374/Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities/Bill Dingfield/CELL: 509-531-0556<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ruth Dingfield, Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities at 509-946-1188</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUEFDTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQ01MU1dBLTI1MTI5NyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> BRAND NEW! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1682 Sq.ft home. Come see this one before its gone! This home includes granite counter tops throughout, high quality laminate flooring and a fully fenced back yard/Jeremy Blasdel/CELL: 509-832-2548/Kelly Right Real Estate of the Tri Cities//<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeremy Blasdel, Kelly Right Real Estate of the Tri Cities at 509-904-4663</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUEFDTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQ01MU1dBLTI1MjgwNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>