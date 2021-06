Some days, prayer is a daunting task. How do you speak to the creator of the universe? Other days, prayer can seem meaningless or useless. If we’re being honest, prayer can often be overlooked in the monotony of day-to-day living. However, God calls us to “pray continually” (1 Thessalonians 5:17), be devoted to prayer (Colossians 4:2), and “pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests” (Ephesians 6:18). Prayer shouldn’t be ignored and needs to be part of our lives each day. In Romans 12:12, the Apostle Paul says to “be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.” Clearly, prayer is important to God, which is why Jesus teaches us how to pray with the Lord’s Prayer.