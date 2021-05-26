Cancel
Rialto, CA

Rialto hires Marcus Fuller as new city manager

By Brian Whitehead
San Bernardino County Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Fuller, a top administrator in Palm Springs the past seven years, has been hired as Rialto city manager. He will begin June 21 and make $275,000 annually. “I am very humbled and honored for you selecting me,” Fuller, Rialto’s public works director from 2012-14, said during the City Council meeting Tuesday, May 25. “I set for me a professional goal of reaching this position in a community where I know I can dedicate myself. My dedication to public service, those who know me know I set very high public standards for myself. …

www.sbsun.com
