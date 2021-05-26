Rialto hires Marcus Fuller as new city manager

Independent State Assemblyman Chad Mayes will be the guest on the Z107.7 “Up Close” show this morning at 10:05 a.m. Last election two-thirds of the voters in San Bernardino County voted for Measure “K”, which would restrict County Supervisors to one four-year term and cap their pay at $60,000 annually. Mayes has introduced a state law which would overrule Measure “K”. giving Supervisors two terms and allowing them to set their own pay. When Z107.7 took Mayes to task he said his bill would be “proactive” not “reactive” to measure “K”. We told him we did not understand that, and he agreed to come on the “Up Close” show and explain it. Join us for that explanation and more on what is happening in state government. The “Up Close” show with guest Chad Mayes, at 10:05 this morning here on Z107.7.