Warner Bros. Switch Sale Discounts Mortal Kombat And Lots Of LEGO (North America)

In the almost five years since the launch of the Switch, we haven’t seen a lot of 3DS ports from Nintendo. We have seen follow-ups to existing franchises — like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Luigi’s Mansion 3 — but little in the way of remastered ports from their most recent handheld device to their first-ever hybrid device. Now, Nintendo is bringing one of the device’s best RPGs to the Switch and despite the console having a ton of RPGs across all sub-genres, it still manages to stand out from the pack thanks to the usage of Miis throughout the world and a light-hearted tone overall. Sure, the Dark Lord is still out to conquer the world and takes peoples’ faces, but he’s surprisingly non-violent about taking over the world. His attitude seems to be “I’m a giant colossal being and will take your face, so do what I want” and that’s enough for him to get people to bend to his whims.