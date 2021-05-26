Cancel
Warner Bros. Switch Sale Discounts Mortal Kombat And Lots Of LEGO (North America)

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother publisher sale is now live on the Switch eShop, as Warner Bros. discounts plenty of LEGO titles and 2019's Mortal Kombat 11. You can see all of the deals for yourself below; Mortal Kombat naturally stands out, but there are some decent savings to be had across the board here.

