(International Christian Concern) – In a May 17 report, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has expressed concern for several proposed amendments to Azerbaijan’s law on religious freedom. The latest of frequent issues regarding religious freedom in the country, these amendments seek to limit the activities of minority religious communities by imposing restrictions on religious leaders and the ability of congregations to operate normally while leaders are absent. Further, many events and ceremonies put on by religious communities would be dependent upon the establishment of a “religious center”.