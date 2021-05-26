U.S. Insurtech Corvus Secures Additional $15 Million Through Series C Extension Round

Funding is for the development of a complete, flat, and unified development layer and platform to build next generation of communications applications. SignalWire, a leader in software-defined telecommunications technology, has raised $30 million in a Series B round to accelerate the creation of the next generation of unified cloud communications tools. Led by Prosperity7 Ventures, and joined by Storm Ventures, Samsung NEXT, Jerry Yang (AME Cloud Ventures), and Dean Drako (Barracuda Networks), the round brings SignalWire's total funding to $41.6 million to date.