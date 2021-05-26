Cancel
U.S. Insurtech Corvus Secures Additional $15 Million Through Series C Extension Round

By Samantha Hurst
crowdfundinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a couple of months after announcing it raised $100 million through its Series C investment round, U.S. insurtech Corvus announced it secured an additional $15 million through an extension of the round. As previously reported, Corvus Insurance is an AI-driven insurtech company that offers Smart Commercial Insurance policies and innovative technology that utilizes new forms of data to predict and prevent claims.

Technologyeenewswireless.com

SignalWire secures $30 million Series B funding for Telecom 2.0

Funding is for the development of a complete, flat, and unified development layer and platform to build next generation of communications applications. SignalWire, a leader in software-defined telecommunications technology, has raised $30 million in a Series B round to accelerate the creation of the next generation of unified cloud communications tools. Led by Prosperity7 Ventures, and joined by Storm Ventures, Samsung NEXT, Jerry Yang (AME Cloud Ventures), and Dean Drako (Barracuda Networks), the round brings SignalWire's total funding to $41.6 million to date.
BusinessLake Charles American Press

Right Hand Technology Group Named to ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: 2021 Edition

Sixth-Annual List Reveals Leading MSPs In Healthcare, Legal, Government, Financial Services and More. PITTSBURGH, Pa., June 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Right Hand Technology Group has been named to After Nines Inc.’s ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research ( http://www.channelE2E.com/top100 ) for 2021. The annual list and the research (hashtag: #MSP100) identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets.
Businessroboticstomorrow.com

Realtime Robotics Completes $31.4 Million Series A Funding Round

BOSTON - June 3, 2021 - Realtime Robotics, the leader in autonomous motion planning for industrial robots, announced today that it has completed its $31.4 million Series A round. New strategic investors including HAHN Automation and SAIC Capital Management, as well as new institutional investors Soundproof Ventures and Heroic Ventures, join existing investors SPARX Asset Management, Omron Ventures, Toyota AI Ventures, Scrum Ventures and Duke Angels in concluding this round.
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Swimlane Announces Key Additions to Leadership Team | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swimlane, provider of the industry’s leading security automation platform, today announced three appointments to the leadership team: Tony Thompson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Charles Constanti as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and David Anthony as SVP Customer Experience. Each new hire brings decades of experience to Swimlane, and will play a critical role in elevating the company’s brand, ensuring customer success and maximizing the value organizations achieve with the Swimlane platform.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Helix Announces $50 Million Series C Funding To Continue Acceleration Into Clinical Population Genomics And COVID-19 Viral Surveillance

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix , the leading population genomics and COVID-19 testing company, has closed on its Series C funding round led by existing investors Warburg Pincus, DFJ Growth, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Mayo Clinic and Temasek. The $50M round will be used to accelerate the organization's population genomics platform across health systems, life sciences companies, and payers as well as power its growing COVID-19 testing and viral surveillance efforts.
Businessfinovate.com

Socure Secures Strategic Investment from Capital One Ventures

Digital trust and identity verification innovator Socure announced today that it has received a strategic investment from Capital One Ventures, Capital One Financial Corporation’s venture capital division. The amount of the investment was not disclosed, but it adds to the $192 million the company has raised to date. This sum includes a $100 million Series D round in March, which gave Socure more than a billion dollar valuation.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Fugue Expands Go-To-Market Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth in Cloud Security Market

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Fugue, the company empowering organizations to innovate faster and more securely in the cloud, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Troxell as Chief Marketing Officer and Tyler Mills as Vice President of Sales and Alliances. Troxell will lead Fugue’s marketing execution and drive marketing strategy and Mills will oversee Fugue’s sales operation and manage Fugue’s expanding partner program to drive the company’s next phase of growth.
BusinessSFGate

Everest Group Announces 2021 List of Top 50 Engineering Services Providers

DALLAS (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Everest Group today released the third annual edition of the Everest Group Engineering Services Top 50™, a ranking of the world’s largest third-party providers of engineering services (ES). ES includes all activities that support the design, development, testing and management of commercial products, both hardware and software.
BusinessLogistics Management

project44 closes $202 million Series E investment round

Chicago-based project44, a technology services provider offering standardized, secure Web service API (application programming interfaces) integrations enabling 3PLs and shippers to connect with carriers in real time, announced this week it closed a $202 million Series E investment. This investment was led by funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Emergence Capital.
EconomyInman.com

Spruce raises $60M in new Series C funding round

Title and closing startup Spruce announced today that it has raised $60 million in new funding, bringing its total haul across multiple fundraising rounds to $110 million. The latest cash infusion is part of a Series C funding round and came from venture capital firms including Zigg Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners and Scale Venture Partners. In a statement Wednesday, Zigg Capital Managing Partner Dave Eisenberg praised Spruce for having “the key qualities of a world class technology company.”
Economythepaypers.com

Synctera secures USD 33 mln in Series A round

Synctera, a solution for partnership banking at scale, has announced a USD 33 million Series A round led by Fin VC, with new funding from Mastercard and Gaingels. Alongside the Series A, Synctera is also announcing its commitment to the Cap Table Coalition alongside other startups by allocating 10% of all funding rounds to traditionally marginalised investors.
BusinessDark Reading

FireEye Sells Products Business to Symphony Group for $1.2B

The transaction will include the FireEye brand name; the business that remains will be called Mandiant Solutions. FireEye announced today it will sell its products business, including the FireEye name, to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 billion in cash. The remaining company will be called Mandiant Solutions.3ews. This transaction will...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

OwnBackup acquires Nimmetry to accelerate its multi-cloud strategy

OwnBackup announces the acquisition of Nimmetry, based in Santa Clara, CA, with a significant presence in Hyderabad, India. Nimmetry provides a unified platform for seamless integration of big and small SaaS-based data using a microservices architecture. “This acquisition accelerates OwnBackup’s multi-cloud strategy. The entrance into the Indian market and the...
Technologymartechseries.com

Robotic Process Automation Platform ElectroNeek Raises $20 Million in Series A Funding Round to Democratize Access to RPA Technology

ElectroNeek, a leading robotic process automation (RPA) platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT teams, has announced that it raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Baring Vostok with participation of AICPA and existing investors – YellowRockets.vc, Dragon Capital, I2BF, Angelsdeck, Gokul Rajaram and others. Following the new funding influx, ElectroNeek’s valuation now exceeds $100 million.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

L Catterton Leads $40 Million Series B Round In Zenyum

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, today announced that it has invested $25 million in Zenyum, one of Asia's fastest growing direct-to-consumer dental products brands. Existing Zenyum investors, including Sequoia Capital India, RTP Global, Partech, TNB Aura, Seeds Capital, and FEBE Ventures, also participated in the Series B round, which totaled $40 million.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

German 'insurtech' Wefox raises $650 million at valuation of $3 billion

BERLIN (Reuters) - Digital insurance startup Wefox said on Tuesday it had raised $650 million from investors, in what it called a record-breaking round for a so-called “insurtech” company that valued the business at $3 billion. The funding means Berlin-based Wefox has grown in value threefold since tapping investors in...