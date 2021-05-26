U.S. Insurtech Corvus Secures Additional $15 Million Through Series C Extension Round
Just a couple of months after announcing it raised $100 million through its Series C investment round, U.S. insurtech Corvus announced it secured an additional $15 million through an extension of the round. As previously reported, Corvus Insurance is an AI-driven insurtech company that offers Smart Commercial Insurance policies and innovative technology that utilizes new forms of data to predict and prevent claims.www.crowdfundinsider.com