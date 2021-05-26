Powell’s NXT Hit List: Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship, Franky Monet’s in-ring debut, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Pete Dunne vs. Bobby Fish

Bobby Fish has returned to WWE NXT. Tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network saw Fish make his return to save Kyle O’Reilly from a double team beatdown by Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan, which came after O’Reilly defeated Lorcan in singles action. Fish hit the ring and helped O’Reilly clear the heels out as fans cheered the former Undisputed Era and reDRagon tag team partners on. O’Reilly commented on how it was good to see Fish back, and Fish said it’s good to be back. Fish also said he understands O’Reilly is doing his own thing, adding that he also has his own scores to settle. Fish then said he will see O’Reilly when he sees him, and made his exit from the ring.