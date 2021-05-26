Cancel
Powell’s NXT Hit List: Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship, Franky Monet’s in-ring debut, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Pete Dunne vs. Bobby Fish

 8 days ago

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship: A quality main event. NXT did a good job of building up the match and making it feel like a big television main event. I can’t say that the match completely lived up to the hype, but it was an enjoyable match with some good back and forth action. There’s a lot of speculation that Balor is heading back to the main roster. If so, I hope we get more of the NXT version of Balor on Raw or Smackdown rather than the return of th Smiling Finn character.

Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 5.4.21

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy, and we’re into week four of NXT on Tuesdays. Tonight we have a pretty big show with the return of Finn Balor, The Way getting another NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match, Leon Ruff and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in a Falls Count Anywhere match and more. So without further ado, let’s get right into it.
Fightful

Bobby Fish Returns To Help Kyle O'Reilly On WWE NXT

Kyle O'Reilly picked up a victory over Oney Lorcan on Tuesday's NXT, but was immediately attacked by Lorcan's running mate Pete Dunne. Fortunately for O'Reilly, he had some help in the form of a returning Bobby Fish. Fish helped O'Reilly run off Lorcan and Dunne before the former Undisputed ERA...
FanSided

WWE NXT Results: The Way win NXT Women’s Tag Team titles

Tuesday nights are all about WWE NXT and this week was no different. Not only was Finn Balor returning for the first time since losing the NXT title, but there was an important women’s tag team title defense and what was to be a violent contest between two determined rivals.
WWE NXT Star Apparently Trolls AEW Blood And Guts Ending

Shotzi Blackheart apparently took a shot at the end of AEW’s Blood & Guts match. The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion took to Twitter moments after AEW Dynamite ended to post a gif of someone falling comfortably on a bed, which you can view below. The Blood & Guts...
Pete Dunne Segment Revealed For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

Sports journalist Arash Markazi will be returning to WWE NXT on this week’s show for another one of his sit-down interviews. Markazi announced on Twitter today that he will be interviewing Pete Dunne during Tuesday’s NXT show on the USA Network. “JUST CONFIRMED: Tomorrow night I will sit down with...
NXT HITS AND MISSES 5/12: Theory vs. Kross, MSK vs. Breezango, Pete Dunne’s Open Challenge, Gonzalez vs. Martinez, Hit Row, Grimes at Auction, Lorcan vs. KOR, Escobar vs. Kushida.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Having just played an older version of Street Fighter earlier in the day, this edition of NXT Hits and Misses will take on some SF undertones – FIGHT!!. AUSTIN THEORY vs. KARRION KROSS. Austin Theory got the First Strike following...
Shotzi Blackheart Throws Shade At AEW's Latest Dud Of A Finish

Have you ever heard the phrase "don't swing for a home run when a base hit will win the game"? I'm sure many sports fans have heard this before, but I'm becoming equally sure that Tony Khan and the team at AEW have not. In their latest big gimmick match, in this case, last night's Blood and Guts match, they again had a great main event match that quenched fans' thirst for violence…only to squander it all with a silly ending that ruined the whole thing. Fans all over the internet have been roasting them for it (and only two months removed from their Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match debacle), including former Wednesday night rival NXT's resident wild child, Shotzi Blackheart.
FanSided

WWE NXT Results 5/11/2021: Championship Implications Abound

After an electric episode of WWE NXT last week the black and gold brand is back on the USA network to show why they are the premier brand under the WWE umbrella. With a pair of massive title defenses scheduled for tonight’s card, the black and gold brand promised to pick up the ball and continue to run with it on their quest to be seen on the same level as RAW and SmackDown.
aiptcomics

Who can possibly end WALTER’s reign as NXT UK Champion?

On January 15th 2017, Tyler Bate met Pete Dunne in the finals of the WWE UK tournament. The winner would be crowned the first ever WWE United Kingdom Champion, a brand new division created by WWE. Bate pinned Dunne, becoming the youngest singles champion in WWE history. Listen to the...
Video: Bobby Fish Returns On This Week’s NXT

Bobby Fish has returned to WWE NXT. Tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network saw Fish make his return to save Kyle O’Reilly from a double team beatdown by Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan, which came after O’Reilly defeated Lorcan in singles action. Fish hit the ring and helped O’Reilly clear the heels out as fans cheered the former Undisputed Era and reDRagon tag team partners on. O’Reilly commented on how it was good to see Fish back, and Fish said it’s good to be back. Fish also said he understands O’Reilly is doing his own thing, adding that he also has his own scores to settle. Fish then said he will see O’Reilly when he sees him, and made his exit from the ring.
Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 5.11.21

May 11th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Right into the non-title action this week. The match stems from Theory’s interaction with Scarlett last week. Most of this went exactly as you’d expect. Kross mostly shrugged off whatever Theory threw at him in the early stages but then Theory got in enough offense with the help of Johnny Gargano to make it not a squash. Still, Kross put him down with the Kross Jacket or whatever he calls his mediocre finisher in 6:03. It did just what it needed to do and was fine enough. [**]
NXT Recap- An Epic Two Out Of Three Falls Match Main Event

Hey gang! So we have a pretty loaded match card for tonight's NXT. We're going to get two title matches, two non-title matches with champions, and some more action with big names. Will we see more developments in the hunt for Karrion Kross and his NXT title? Will we see a new Women's Champion or a new Cruiserweight Champion crowned? And will we again see Cameron Grimes' life messed with by that damn Ted DiBiase? Let's watch and find out!
Updated NXT Line Up For This Week – Pete Dunne Segment Added

Sports writer Arash Markazi has announced that he will conduct a sitdown interview with Pete Dunne on tomorrow night’s NXT episode. Markazi recently conducted a sitdown interview with Adam Cole and said he wanted to do more interview segments on NXT TV. Here is the updated NXT line up for...
LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – May 11, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a video package look back at last week’s show, including how The Way captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon in the main event. – We’re live from the...
WWE NXT video highlights: Kross vs. Balor NXT title rematch

In the main event of last night's NXT, Finn Balor fell short in his NXT Championship rematch against Karrion Kross. Kross retained the NXT Championship by making Balor pass out in the Kross Jacket. It was Kross' first title defense since winning the NXT Championship from Balor at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver next month.
Hall’s WWE NXT Review 5.25.21

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix. It’s time for the big fight night with a Takeover: Stand & Deliver rematch between NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Finn Balor. Kross took the title from Balor last month and it is time for Balor to get his rematch. This is being treated as the big dream rematch and hopefully they live up to the hype. Let’s get it.