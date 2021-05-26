Powell’s NXT Hit List: Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship, Franky Monet’s in-ring debut, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Pete Dunne vs. Bobby Fish
Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship: A quality main event. NXT did a good job of building up the match and making it feel like a big television main event. I can’t say that the match completely lived up to the hype, but it was an enjoyable match with some good back and forth action. There’s a lot of speculation that Balor is heading back to the main roster. If so, I hope we get more of the NXT version of Balor on Raw or Smackdown rather than the return of th Smiling Finn character.prowrestling.net