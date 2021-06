Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two people after an incident at the Wood River interchange of Interstate 80. At approximately 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a report of a fight at a truck stop at the Wood River interchange, at mile marker 300 on I-80. Upon arrival, troopers located the people believed to be involved in the incident. During the investigation, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside one subject’s vehicle.