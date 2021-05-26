Cancel
Juniata County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Juniata, Perry, Snyder by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Juniata; Perry; Snyder The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Juniata County in central Pennsylvania South central Snyder County in central Pennsylvania Northeastern Perry County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 216 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Meiserville to near Newport to near Mexico, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. * Locations impacted include Richfield, Mexico, Meiserville, Liverpool, Thompsontown, Millerstown and East Salem. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Adams County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Mifflin; Perry; Schuylkill; York PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility to less than one-half mile and impact driving conditions across parts of south central Pennsylvania early this morning. Motorists should travel with caution and be prepared for low visibility. The fog will dissipate by 9AM.
Bedford County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Columbia, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Clearfield; Columbia; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Union; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Adams County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Cameron; Clearfield; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; McKean; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Perry; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; Warren; York SMALL HAIL POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON Scattered to numerous showers will impact central Pennsylvania this afternoon, tied to a strong upper air disturbance. Some of the stronger cells will likely produce small hail, a brief wind gust to around 35 mph, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Showers should begin to diminish in coverage after about 6 pm.