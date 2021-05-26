Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Juniata, Perry, Snyder by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Juniata; Perry; Snyder The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Juniata County in central Pennsylvania South central Snyder County in central Pennsylvania Northeastern Perry County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 216 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Meiserville to near Newport to near Mexico, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. * Locations impacted include Richfield, Mexico, Meiserville, Liverpool, Thompsontown, Millerstown and East Salem. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH