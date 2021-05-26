Ava Duvernay receives honorary doctorate from Yale University

A little less than a month after viewers got their first look at Kaci Walfall as Naomi McDuffie from award-winner Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer and co-executive producer Jill Blankenship's Naomi, they're learning that they're going to have the opportunity to get to know her much better. On Monday, The CW announced that the pilot had received a green light for a series order. Based on the 2019-debuting comic book series co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker) and illustrated by artist Jamal Campbell, the series follows a teen girl's journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi is inspired to uncover its origins- and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.