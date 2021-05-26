Cancel
Ava Duvernay receives honorary doctorate from Yale University

By Blue Telusma
theGrio
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if she didn’t have enough wins and accomplishments under her belt, this week Ava Duvernay confirmed that she would be the recipient of an honorary doctorate degree from the prestigious Yale University. “My thanks to the special committee at Yale for this honor,” she posted on her Twitter feed...

thegrio.com
