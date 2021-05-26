Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-02 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: De Baca; Guadalupe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL DE BACA AND SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Vaughn, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central De Baca and southwestern Guadalupe Counties. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 184 and 201. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 273 and 294. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH