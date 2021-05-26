Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Half of all Canadians have had 1 COVID-19 shot; full reopening still months off

By The Canadian Press, Canada & World
haidagwaiiobserver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than half of all people in Canada have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as the country edges closer to lifting anti-pandemic restrictions, health authorities reported on Wednesday. In all, 20 million people have had a shot, close to two-thirds of those aged 12 and older. Children...

www.haidagwaiiobserver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Statistics Canada#Two Thirds#Manitoba#Quebec#Ontario#Vaccination Rates#Canadians#British Columbia#The Ministry Of Health#Provinces#Three Quarters#Two Thirds#Labour Day#Country#Population#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid 19 Patients#Health Authorities#Falling Case Counts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Over Half of All People in Maine Have Had Both Doses of COVID Vaccine

According to the Maine CDC's Wednesday update, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Maine is now at 67,294 an increase of 162 since Tuesday. One additional death was reported of an individual with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 825. 1,989 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 118 are currently hospitalized with 43 in intensive care and 20 on a ventilator.
Public HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Watch now: Nearly half of U.S. population has received 1 COVID-19 shot

Six in ten adults in the U.S. have received their first shot of a vaccine and nearly fifty percent of the entire population is vaccinated. Cases and deaths are hitting their lowest levels in a year in the U.S. The country reported fewer than 25,000 daily cases for the first time since June. The former head of the FDA says as vaccinations go up and cases drop, it'll be up to each person on what precautions they take. Scott Gottlieb said: "We're going to have to protect ourselves based on our own assessment of our risk and our own comfort. And so if you're unvaccinated, you're going to be at higher risk. If you're in a high prevalence area where there's still a lot of infection, you're going to be at higher risk so I think people may need to make individual assessments of their risk as they make judgments about what they should and should be doing like wearing a mask in an indoor setting and also judging the setting. If it's sort of, you know, a crowded setting with a very mixed population, you don't know a lot of the people, that's different than getting together in a household where you know a lot of people are vaccinated."
Public Healthtimesnewsexpress.com

Victoria Covid Aged Care almost half haven’t had vaccinations

Almost half of Victoria’s aged care residents have not received both doses of a Covid vaccine despite the state being in the grip of an outbreak as Australia’s health minister admits he has no idea how many health workers have had the jab. Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck said he...
Public Healthlibreinfo.world

Over half of people in their 30s have had Covid jab in just two weeks

Health experts have warned that the June 21 unlocking is still ‘too early’ – despite the ‘remarkable’ progress in the country’s vaccine rollout. New figures show that more than half of people in their 30s in England have received a coronavirus vaccination in a period of little over two weeks.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Three quarters of UK adults have had first Covid-19 jab

Three quarters of adults in the UK are estimated to have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, latest figures show. A total of 39,585,665 first doses have now been delivered since the vaccination roll-out began almost six months ago. This is the equivalent of 75.2% of all people aged...
Public Healthlangleyadvancetimes.com

B.C.’s COVID-19 infections below 200 for second day Wednesday

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases were below 200 for a second day Wednesday, the lowest infection rate in six months, and the province has already reached vaccination rates to allow for lifting regional travel restrictions on June 15. Public health targets for the next phase of its restart plan, easing of...
Public HealthVermilion Standard

Alberta accepts ICU patients from Manitoba; 384 active cases in RMWB

Alberta Health Service (AHS) is accepting critical care patients from Manitoba’s hospitals as that province’s health system struggles with a third COVID-19 wave. In a Wednesday statement, AHS said up to 10 intensive care patients will be transferred to hospitals in Edmonton or Calgary. While Alberta’s hospitalizations have been falling, Manitoba’s hospitals are expected to see COVID-19 patient numbers peak next week.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

UB finds all Covid-19 variants present in Erie County, though the virus is still backing off

May 22—Covid-19 cases continue to trend downward, statewide and in Western New York, though this end of the state still sees a higher percentage of positive test results. In a regular update Saturday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the positivity rate statewide had fallen to just 0.8% on Friday, the lowest level since Sept. 4, and the seven-day average slid as well, to 0.95%.