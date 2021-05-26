Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Otsego, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Otsego; Tioga; Tompkins A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL OTSEGO BROOME...SOUTHEASTERN CHEMUNG...SOUTHEASTERN CORTLAND...TIOGA SOUTHEASTERN TOMPKINS AND CHENANGO COUNTIES At 215 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Taylor to near Lowman. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Barton, Norwich, Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine and Waverly. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.alerts.weather.gov