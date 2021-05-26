Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Otsego, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS

Masonry has been active in Tioga County as early as 1804, and various lodges throughout the County have thrived over the years. But with membership lagging over the last 10 to 12 years, several lodges have merged, keeping Masonry a viable benevolent, fraternal organization within the County. More recently, the lodges of Free and Accepted Masons from Candor Lodge #411, Spencer Lodge #290, and Tioga’s Smithboro Lodge #534, decided to merge. The newly formed Lodge has become Mount Olive Lodge #290, located in Spencer. A committee was formed, encompassing members from each of the three lodges, to work on combining the three individual lodges. From this, the decision was made to use the name of the oldest lodge in the county, that being Mount Olive Lodge.