Severe Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TREGO AND NORTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 116 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ogallah, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Ellis, Wakeeney, Ogallah and Riga. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...<50MPHalerts.weather.gov