Trego County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TREGO AND NORTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 116 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ogallah, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Ellis, Wakeeney, Ogallah and Riga. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Mineral County, WVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mineral by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-02 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mineral A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALLEGANY AND CENTRAL MINERAL COUNTIES At 628 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Keyser, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Reeses Mill. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Austin, Waller by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 00:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-03 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Austin; Waller A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL AUSTIN AND SOUTHERN WALLER COUNTIES At 1235 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pattison, or 9 miles northwest of Brookshire, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 18:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-02 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL EDDY AND SOUTHWESTERN LEA COUNTIES At 556 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles east of Avalon, or 20 miles northeast of Carlsbad, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Halfway. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 17:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-02 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Eddy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL EDDY AND SOUTHWESTERN LEA COUNTIES At 556 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles east of Avalon, or 20 miles northeast of Carlsbad, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Halfway. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eddy, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 17:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-02 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Eddy; Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL EDDY AND SOUTHWESTERN LEA COUNTIES At 556 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles east of Avalon, or 20 miles northeast of Carlsbad, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Halfway. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lake County, ORweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 17:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-02 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM PDT FOR NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY At 544 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Fort Rock, or 27 miles east of La Pine, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Frequent lightning is being attributed to this storm. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Although the radar indicates that this storm is weakening, large hail could continue to fall for the next few minutes. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Lake County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Loving County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Loving, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Loving; Winkler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEA...SOUTHWESTERN ANDREWS NORTHWESTERN WINKLER AND NORTHEASTERN LOVING COUNTIES At 720 PM CDT/620 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jal, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jal, Jal Airport and Bennett. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Rankin County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rankin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RANKIN COUNTY At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brandon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Fannin around 415 PM CDT. Pisgah and Goshen Springs around 425 PM CDT. Leesburg around 435 PM CDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Rankin County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 16:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rankin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RANKIN COUNTY At 422 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pisgah, or 11 miles northeast of Brandon, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Leesburg around 440 PM CDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 09:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-03 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Harris A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...WEST CENTRAL LIBERTY AND NORTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTIES At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Roman Forest, or 8 miles north of Kingwood, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Plum Grove and New Caney. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for De Baca, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-02 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: De Baca; Guadalupe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL DE BACA AND SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Vaughn, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central De Baca and southwestern Guadalupe Counties. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 184 and 201. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 273 and 294. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mineral County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mineral by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 18:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-02 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mineral A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALLEGANY AND CENTRAL MINERAL COUNTIES At 628 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Keyser, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Reeses Mill. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Loving County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Loving, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Loving; Winkler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEA...SOUTHWESTERN ANDREWS NORTHWESTERN WINKLER AND NORTHEASTERN LOVING COUNTIES At 720 PM CDT/620 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jal, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jal, Jal Airport and Bennett. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTY At 744 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Boquillas Canyon, or 17 miles southeast of Panther Junction, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Boquillas Canyon and Big Bend National Park. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Lauderdale County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lauderdale, Limestone by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 16:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 16:53:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lauderdale; Limestone THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAUDERDALE AND NORTHWESTERN LIMESTONE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 19:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-02 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LEA COUNTY At 739 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Bronco, or 13 miles northeast of Tatum, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gladiola. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 19:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-02 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LEA COUNTY At 739 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Bronco, or 13 miles northeast of Tatum, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gladiola. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-02 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Quay THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL QUAY COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-02 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEA...SOUTHWESTERN ANDREWS NORTHWESTERN WINKLER AND NORTHEASTERN LOVING COUNTIES At 720 PM CDT/620 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jal, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jal, Jal Airport and Bennett. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Andrews County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Andrews, Loving, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Andrews; Loving; Winkler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEA...SOUTHWESTERN ANDREWS NORTHWESTERN WINKLER AND NORTHEASTERN LOVING COUNTIES At 720 PM CDT/620 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jal, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jal, Jal Airport and Bennett. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH