Severe Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 17:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-02 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM PDT FOR NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY At 544 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Fort Rock, or 27 miles east of La Pine, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Frequent lightning is being attributed to this storm. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Although the radar indicates that this storm is weakening, large hail could continue to fall for the next few minutes. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Lake County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH