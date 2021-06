The Terrell Award for the Best Commercial Rehab was presented to the three owners of Flying Pig Provisions last Friday. The Terrell Awards are made possible through a partnership between the City of Washington and realtor Scott Campbell. Campbell, an agent with Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty, is an ardent supporter of historic preservation and worked with the city to recognize the dedication of property owners in the Washington area who preserve the stories of these historic homes and businesses. The awards are given out in four categories: Best Residential Rehab, Best Commercial Rehab, the Good Neighbor Award and Stewardship Award.