FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 25, 2021

UPDATE ON REPAIRS TO JACKSON MADDOX WELL SYSTEM

Siwell Road Well Back Online with Temporary Pump; TV Road Well Repairs Still Under Investigation by Contractors

(JACKSON, Miss.) – The Siwell Road well was put back online with a temporary pump as anticipated the morning of Saturday, May 22. Contractors are working to procure a permanent replacement pump for the well, along with some other additional parts. A timeline for the second part of this repair will be forthcoming. In the meantime, water service has been restored to this area.

The contractor has now moved on to the TV Road well to assess the cause of its failure. The contractor determined that the bottom shaft of the well piping structure broke, and needs to be replaced. The contractor is evaluating the pump, motor, and other components of the well to ensure they are functioning properly. The contractor is actively searching for a temporary well pump while the assessment and ordering of parts is being conducted. We anticipate having additional information tomorrow regarding a timeline for water restoration at TV Road.

The Jackson Maddox Well System serves approximately 16K well water connections primarily in South Jackson and the City of Byram. It is estimated that approximately 2,000 connections have been impacted by these recent disruptions at the Siwell Road and TV Road wells. Until all repairs are complete, customers in the impacted areas, particularly those at higher elevations, may continue to experience low or no water pressure.

Precautionary Boil Water Advisory & Conservation Notice:

The updated precautionary boil water advisory issued on Tuesday, May 18, as a result of the TV Road and Siwell Road well disruptions is still in effect.

The conservation notice released on Monday, May 17, for the entire Jackson Maddox Well Water System also remains in place.

###