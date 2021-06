For more than 10 years, R-410A has been the refrigerant used in virtually every rooftop unit (RTU) manufactured in the U.S. That will be changing in the not-so-distant future, as last December, Congress passed the American Innovation in Manufacturing (AIM) Act, which gives the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) the authority to phase down the consumption and production of high-GWP HFC refrigerants and establish sector-based limits.