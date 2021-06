Hogville encourages you to do business with the following... This is the site of my second longest drive ever. As you can see, the hole drops off sharply halfway to the hole. If you hit a good drive, hit the 'slot' just right, and the conditions are dry, the ball may just roll all the way down the hill, which happened the very first time I ever played here. After searching for the ball forever and giving up, there it was laying on the fringe of the green, 350 yards from the tee!